Vigilance Bureau nabs 2 canal department officials in Moga while accepting bribe
The accused have been identified as Bir Singh and Jagdev Singh
Vigilance Bureau sleuths have caught two Canal Department employees in Moga while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
The accused have been identified as Bir Singh and Jagdev Singh.
According to officials, the action followed a complaint by Soni, a resident of Talwandi Bhai town.
The complainant alleged that the two had promised to secure a post of beldar for his son, Mohit, demanding Rs 6 lakh for the job.
Soni claimed that despite having already paid them Rs 5.5 lakh, no appointment letter was issued to his son. The accused insisted on the remaining Rs 50,000 as a final condition before handing over the appointment letter.
Unwilling to pay further, Soni approached the Vigilance Bureau. Acting on his statement, a Vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the two.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them.