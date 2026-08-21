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Home / Bathinda / Vigilance Bureau nabs 2 canal department officials in Moga while accepting bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs 2 canal department officials in Moga while accepting bribe

The accused have been identified as Bir Singh and Jagdev Singh

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:07 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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​Vigilance Bureau sleuths have caught two Canal Department employees in Moga while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

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​The accused have been identified as Bir Singh and Jagdev Singh.

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According to officials, the action followed a complaint by Soni, a resident of Talwandi Bhai town.

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The complainant alleged that the two had promised to secure a post of beldar for his son, Mohit, demanding Rs 6 lakh for the job.

​Soni claimed that despite having already paid them Rs 5.5 lakh, no appointment letter was issued to his son. The accused insisted on the remaining Rs 50,000 as a final condition before handing over the appointment letter.

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​Unwilling to pay further, Soni approached the Vigilance Bureau. Acting on his statement, a Vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the two.

​A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them.

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