Home / Bathinda / Village sarpanch shot at, injured near Abohar

Village sarpanch shot at, injured near Abohar

Sudhir Kumar was returning to his Dhani when two masked men signalled him to stop the car
Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 10:34 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
The sarpanch of a village in the Balluana constituency near Abohar was shot at and injured by masked men on Sunday night.

According to his family, Sudhir Kumar was returning to his Dhani (a cluster of houses) when two masked men, who were perhaps waiting for him, signalled him to stop the car. As Sudhir halted the vehicle, one of the suspects shot at him, with the bullet hitting his right arm. The armed men then fled the scene.

Hearing the gunshot, Sudhir’s family members rushed to the spot and brought him to the Civil Hospital in Abohar, about 24 km away. After receiving initial treatment, doctors referred him to Faridkot for the removal of bullet pieces from his arm.

A team from Wahabwala police station reached at the hospital and interacted with the victim’s family. More details are awaited.

Earlier, the husband of a Sarpanch in Gumjal village was shot dead by a senior AAP activist over a dispute concerning the construction of a drain outside the accused’s house.

