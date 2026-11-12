Villager injured in clash over panchayat poll rivalry in Fazilka

A man sustained gunshot injuries in an alleged attack linked to a panchayat election rivalry near Sabaj Ke village in the Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Dhandi Qadeem village, alleged in his statement to the police that three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on him while he was on his way home. Two shots were fired, which hit him in the leg. Gurpreet Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital and later referred to Government Medical College, Faridkot.

A video clip purportedly showing the firing incident has gone viral on social media. Investigating Officer Mukhtiar Singh told The Tribune that Gurpreet Singh had alleged that the assailants attacked him because he had not supported them during the recently held panchayat elections. However, he said the exact motive behind the attack would be established after the investigation.

The police have booked Rinku Singh of Dhandi Qadeem village and his two unidentified accomplices under Sections 109, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.