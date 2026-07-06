Villagers, environmental activists oppose proposed cement plant during public hearing in Bathinda village

A public hearing conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at Har Raipur village in Bathinda on Monday witnessed strong opposition from villagers and environmental activists to a proposed private cement plant.

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The hearing, attended by district administration officials, saw residents from Har Raipur and nearby villages, raising concerns over the environmental and health impact of the proposed project. They alleged that the cement plant would increase air pollution and pose serious health risks to people living in the area.

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The proceedings were briefly disrupted after protesters questioned the delay in the arrival of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gurpreet Singh Thind. When the ADC finally reached the venue, some residents opposing the project told him that his presence served little purpose after such a prolonged delay. He subsequently left the venue for a short while before returning later to resume the hearing.

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Several speakers, including Manjit Singh, Ranjit Singh, environmental activist Amitoj Mann, Sukhwinder Singh, Lakha Sidhana and Khushwinder Singh opposed the project and vowed to continue their protest. They alleged that no proper public announcement had been made before the hearing and claimed that the proposed site is only about 250 metres from a residential area and a gurdwara, making it unsuitable for an industrial unit.

A former village sarpanch also alleged that his signatures had been forged on the related documents. At the end of the hearing, participants raised their hands to register their opposition, and their objections were recorded in the official register maintained by the PPCB.

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The protest comes days after residents and farmers similarly opposed another proposed private cement plant at the Maiserkhana village in Bathinda district.

A senior district administration official said industrial development was important for creating employment opportunities, however, assured that no violations of environmental laws or other rules would be allowed during the establishment of any industry.