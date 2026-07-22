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Home / Bathinda / Villagers protest on Fazilka-Ferozepur road after double murder in land dispute

Villagers protest on Fazilka-Ferozepur road after double murder in land dispute

SHO of Sadar police station Hardev Singh Bedi said a case had been registered against 21 identified persons

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:51 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Villagers and family members of victims block the flyover near Grain Market on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Villagers and family members of victims from Teja Ruhela village on Wednesday blocked the flyover near the Grain Market on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road, demanding the immediate arrest of all those accused in the alleged murder of a man and his sister-in-law, who were reportedly run over by a tractor during a land dispute.

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Chann Singh, a resident of the border village of Teja Ruhela, alleged that his paternal uncle, Raj Singh (50), had been cultivating a piece of provincial government land for a long time. On Tuesday evening, Raj Singh had gone to cultivate the land, while his sister-in-law (wife of elder brother), Maya Bai (55), and other family members were also present there.

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According to Chann Singh, Bhajan Singh and several others allegedly arrived at the spot on a tractor, armed with weapons and began ploughing the paddy crop already planted on the land.

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When Maya Bai and Raj Singh tried to stop them, the accused allegedly ran the tractor over them before fleeing the scene.

Maya Bai died on the spot, while Raj Singh succumbed to his injuries at the Civil Hospital in Fazilka.

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SHO of Sadar police station Hardev Singh Bedi said a case had been registered against 21 identified persons and 7-8 unidentified persons under various stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of murder.

Police said the dispute over possession of the government land is believed to be the motive behind the crime.

Bedi said the protesters called off the dharna as four accused were arrested. He added that efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused at the earliest.

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