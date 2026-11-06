Wait for PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur grows longer

For residents of this border district and surrounding areas, the wait for the launch of outpatient department (OPD) services at the PGI satellite centre has grown longer.

Delays in completing the ambitious healthcare project have pushed its operationalisation beyond the anticipated deadline.

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Dr Sameer Aggarwal, nodal officer for the project from PGIMER, Chandigarh, said construction was progressing at a fast pace, with over 90 per cent work completed. “The PGI team visits the construction site from time to time to ensure that there is no further delay. The OPD will be started as soon as the work is completed,” he said.

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The project, sanctioned in 2013 during the then UPA-II government, took years to move towards implementation and was held up by delays in identifying a suitable site and legal hurdles in securing possession of the land. The PGI management took physical possession of the site at Malwal Qadim village on January 14, 2020.

The foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on February 25, 2024. Modi was scheduled to lay the stone in person on January 5, 2022. However, his convoy was stopped near Pyareana village, 7 km from the venue, forcing him to return without attending the event. The stone-laying ceremony was consequently delayed by nearly two years.

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The project will benefit lakhs of residents from Ferozepur, Moga, Muktsar, Fazilka and Abohar districts. It is expected that the satellite centre will provide direct and indirect employment to around 10,000 people, the nodal officer added.

According to information, Rs 249 crore is likely to be incurred on the project in the first phase. The total cost is expected to rise to about Rs 500 crore when additional facilities are established, making it one of the biggest projects ever undertaken in the border region.

Sources said spread over 27.5 acres, the satellite centre will have 100 beds, 565 staff members including doctors, paramedics and other administrative personnel, and an equal number of outsourced staff.

For residents of the border region, the project holds particular significance as access to specialised healthcare remains limited till date. Patients are often compelled to travel long distances for advanced treatment.

Those requiring emergency or specialised care are referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, or private hospitals in Ludhiana.