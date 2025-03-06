Warring alleges AAP MLA Dimpy cut 12,000 PMAYG beneficiaries in Gidderbaha selected by Congress

Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed on Wednesday that the previous Congress government had selected over 12,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment.

However, he alleged that the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had deregistered all these beneficiaries at the behest of Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon and initiated a new survey.

Warring further stated that he would file a petition in the high court regarding this matter.

He also uploaded a video message on Facebook about the issue.

Speaking to The Tribune, he said, "Gidderbaha had the highest number of beneficiaries under the PMAY-G, but the rural development department, at the behest of the local AAP MLA, has removed the names of all beneficiaries and started a new survey. I am collecting some documents and will file a petition against this move in the high court."

However, Dhillon refuted the claims, saying, "Raja Warring, who has served as MLA three times from Gidderbaha, is merely misleading the public. This could be his political stunt, but the fact is that not a single registered beneficiary will be denied the benefits of the PMAY-G scheme. A fresh survey is also underway, and those who meet the criteria may apply. I am even ready to go to Warring's residence barefoot if he can help any beneficiary avail benefit of this scheme."

Meanwhile, Manjot Singh, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Gidderbaha, clarified that anyone meeting the criteria may register as a beneficiary of the PMAY-G on its official website.

He emphasised that the entire process is transparent and does not require any physical approval from the local staff.

However, he added that officials have been deployed to assist the public.

He further explained that a beneficiary will receive financial assistance up to Rs 1.5 lakh in installments under this scheme to construct a one-room house, including labor costs. Once registered, a beneficiary's name cannot be removed from the list.