We never sought job or compensation, only an end to Punjab drug menace: Jhota’s mother

The mother of Parvinder Singh Jhota on Friday said the family had never sought a government job or financial compensation following her son’s murder, asserting that their only demand was an end to the drug menace in Punjab so that no more young lives were lost. Notably, a number of netizens have been trolling the family for allegedly settling for compensation after their son’s killing.

“We have lost a son worth crores. What would we do with a government job or money offered by this government? We are hardworking people and earn our livelihood through honest means. We have never placed any such demand,” said Jhota’s mother Amarjit Kaur, while speaking at the protest site in Mansa on Friday.

Amarjit Kaur and Jhota’s wife Manpreet Kaur had stayed back at the protest in Mansa town, while his father Bhim Singh accompanied the body to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for the postmortem examination on Thursday night.

The grieving mother said the family wanted the government to take effective steps to stop drug abuse in the state. “I have lost my son, but thousands of other young men are also dying. We only want Punjab’s sons not to fall prey to drugs,” she said.

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Referring to the prolonged struggle faced by her son, she alleged that he had been fighting for five years and was repeatedly implicated in “false cases”. The family had also incurred expenses as he continued to attend court proceedings, she added.

She also spoke about the arrest of activist Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana and other young protesters, saying the meeting with the government had remained inconclusive until their release was assured.

“We did not agree to any decision until the youngsters who had been picked up were brought back. When it was announced that they were being released, we were relieved that all the boys had returned,” she said.

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Amarjit added, “Those who will attend the cremation ceremony of Parvinder must take a pledge that they will shun drugs and lead a healthy, drug-free life.”

Meanwhile, Jhota’s wife Manpreet Kaur said, “I cry when I am alone, especially while trying to sleep. I know how many people have come forward to support us, and I am truly aware of their love and support.”

She added, “We are also thankful to those who trolled us. If they think trolling will force us to bow down or weaken our fight against drugs, they are welcome to come and kill our entire family on the stage tomorrow.”

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Cremation to be held at his fields on Saturday

The cremation of Parvinder Singh Jhota will be held at his fields on Chakerian Road in Mansa on Saturday afternoon, 25 days after his murder. Some officers also inspected the site. A large number of people, including some politicians and Cabinet ministers, are expected to attend the cremation.

Earth-moving machines were pressed into service to ensure easy access to his fields. A relative of Jhota said that 6-7 acres had been converted into a parking lot, while ample open space was available for the public as the paddy fields had been cleared after harvesting.

His body is expected to arrive from Chandigarh on Saturday.