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Home / Bathinda / Week after raids, ED summons Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Arora for questioning on Nov 25

Week after raids, ED summons Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Arora for questioning on Nov 25

Summons follows a 36-hour search at seven locations linked to the MLA, her family and associates over alleged land record manipulation and wrongful highway compensation disbursal

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 01:51 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Enforcement Directorate raided both residences of Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora in connection with an alleged land fraud case on November 4, 2026. Tribune file
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The Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chandigarh has summoned Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Moga, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, to appear for questioning on November 25.

The directive follows a 36-hour search and seizure operation conducted at seven locations linked to the AAP legislator, her family members and close associates in Punjab last week.

According to ED officials, the financial probe stems from a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered on the basis of a June 2024 Punjab Police FIR filed at the Dharamkot police station in Moga district.

The initial police investigation highlighted alleged irregularities involving the fraudulent mutation of government, municipal and trust lands acquired for the construction of National Highway 754A, along with the wrongful disbursement of compensation funds to private accounts.

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After concluding its 36-hour search and questioning of the Moga MLA, ED officials had claimed last week that the probe stemmed from an FIR registered at the Dharamkot police station against Navdeep Singh, a patwari, Dilkush Kumari and others over the alleged manipulation of revenue records of government land in Adhraman village. This allegedly led to the wrongful disbursement of Rs 1,00,65,724 as compensation for land acquired for National Highway 754A.

The ED said the compensation was credited to Dilkush Kumari’s bank account, which was later frozen, and alleged the involvement of the MLA, her husband and associates in diverting the funds.

It also alleged fraudulent acquisition or transfer, in favour of the MLA's relatives and associates, of Central Government, Punjab Government, Market Committee, Municipal Corporation and church trust land in Moga, including 52 marlas and 8 sarsahis belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association.

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The agency said it had recovered documents and electronic devices indicating alleged benami properties, which were being examined.

MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora denied the allegations. She said the alleged manipulation of land records had nothing to do with her, as the matter pertained to the Dharamkot area and the land was acquired and payments were made during the Congress regime.

She claimed that neither any of her family members nor her relatives were involved in any property named by the ED in connection with the alleged fraudulent transactions.

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“I have collected all record of these properties and will produce it before ED myself,” she claimed.

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