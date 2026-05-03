Wheat lifting delays spark crisis in mandis, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker steps in

With the wheat procurement season nearing its end, serious concerns have emerged in this region over the slow lifting of procured grain from mandis, leaving farmers and commission agents (arhtiyas) grappling with mounting losses and logistical chaos.

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Taking cognisance of the issue, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan convened a special meeting in Kotkapura with Mandi Board officials, market committee representatives and arhtiyas to review the situation and ensure immediate corrective measures.

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Sandhwan made it clear that laxity in procurement, lifting or payment processes would not be tolerated. He emphasised that providing basic facilities to farmers—including cleanliness, drinking water, electricity and proper shade in mandis—remains the government’s top priority.

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“Farmers are the backbone of our economy. It is our collective responsibility to ensure smooth procurement of their produce and resolve their problems without delay,” he said, directing officials to address bottlenecks on an urgent basis.

Officials including SDM Sukhraj Singh Dhillon, Market Committee Chairman Gurmeet Singh Arewala and representatives of procurement agencies attended the meeting and briefed the Speaker on ongoing arrangements.

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Meanwhile, the ground situation in Faridkot and Moga district paints a grim picture of the ongoing crisis.

Thousands of wheat sacks remain stacked in the open across 112 mandis in the district due to delays in lifting by procurement agencies.

Out of 6,61,413 metric tonnes of wheat purchased so far, only about 3.68 lakh metric tonnes has been lifted, leaving over 3.23 lakh metric tonnes exposed to harsh weather conditions.

In Faridkot, about 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased so far and the lifting is limiting it to about 47 per cent of the procured wheat.

The backlog has led to severe congestion in mandis, with incoming farmers struggling to find space to unload their produce. Many are forced to wait for hours with loaded trolleys.

Farmers say the delay is pushing them towards heavy losses. “If lifting is not expedited, there will be no space left for new arrivals. Timely lifting is critical,” said a distressed farmer.

Commission agents have also raised alarm over financial losses caused by the delay. Sameer Jain, District President of the Arhtiya Association, Moga, said that out of nearly 10 lakh wheat bags procured in Moga mandi, only about 6 lakh have been lifted so far.

He highlighted that prolonged exposure to heat is reducing the moisture content of wheat below the prescribed 12 per cent level, causing weight loss of up to 1–1.5 kg per bag. This results in penalties being imposed on arhtiyas by procurement agencies.

“We are being penalised for delays that are not our fault. The government must immediately arrange transport and speed up lifting,” Jain said.

With rising temperatures and the looming threat of rain damage, stakeholders warn that further delays could lead to large-scale deterioration of stored grain. The Arhtiya Association has demanded immediate intervention to streamline logistics and prevent further losses.

As the procurement season reaches its peak, the crisis in Moga reflects broader systemic gaps in post-procurement management—raising serious questions about the efficiency of grain handling systems meant to safeguard farmers’ interests.