Wheat sacks lie exposed to sky in 112 mandis on Moga as lifting delays leave farmers, arhtiyas in distress

Thousands of wheat sacks purchased under the government procurement drive are lying unprotected under the open sky across grain markets in Moga district. A severe delay in the lifting of procured wheat by concerned agencies has pushed farmers and commission agents (arhtiyas) to the brink. According to official figures, a total of 5,72,893.35 metric tonnes of wheat has arrived across 112 mandis in Moga district this season, of which 5,55,058.35 metric tonnes has been purchased by government agencies.

Advertisement

However, only 2,17,505.20 metric tonnes has been lifted so far, leaving a staggering 3,37,553.15 metric tonnes still sitting in the open, exposed to the elements. With sacks piling up faster than they can be moved, incoming farmers are struggling to find space to unload their fresh produce, creating a logjam that is worsening by the day. Farmers who arrived at the mandis with their harvest described the situation as deeply frustrating.

Advertisement

With no room to store their freshly cut wheat, many are left waiting with loaded trolleys for hours on end. Labour shortages at the mandis are compounding the crisis further. "If lifting doesn't happen faster, there will simply be no place left for us to keep our crop," said one farmer.

Advertisement

"Regular and timely lifting from the mandi is absolutely essential; otherwise, we will face huge losses." Sameer Jain, District President of the Arhtiya Association, Moga, shed light on the financial damage the delay is causing to commission agents.

He revealed that out of approximately 10 lakh bags of wheat purchased at Moga Mandi alone, only 4 lakh bags have been lifted so far, leaving 6 lakh bags in the open. Jain explained that the government procures wheat at a standard moisture level of 12 per cent. However, with the wheat lying in scorching heat for days on end, its moisture content has dropped to between 9 per cent and 10 per cent. This loss of moisture directly translates to a loss of weight, with each bag losing approximately one to one-and-a-half kilograms of wheat.

Advertisement

"The purchasing agencies then raise objections over the weight shortfall, and it is the arhtiyas who are held responsible and penalised," Jain said. "We are caught between the government's procurement rules and its own failure to arrange timely lifting."

The Arhtiya Association has formally demanded that the government make immediate and adequate transport arrangements to accelerate the lifting process across all mandis in Moga district. With summer temperatures rising sharply and the risk of rain damage looming, the association has warned that any further delay could result in large-scale deterioration of the purchased grain, a loss that would ultimately be borne by farmers and commission agents, not the agencies responsible for the bottleneck.

As the wheat procurement season peaks, the Moga situation reflects a broader systemic failure in post-procurement logistics, one that risks undermining the very farmers the MSP regime is designed to protect, rued Jain.