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Home / Bathinda / 'Will wipe out the broom': Jhota's father rules out entering politics, but warns AAP of electoral rout

'Will wipe out the broom': Jhota's father rules out entering politics, but warns AAP of electoral rout

Says Aam Aadmi Party won't win even 2 seats

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:05 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Bhim Singh, father of Parvinder Singh Jhota. Tribune photo
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Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father Bhim Singh on Thursday ruled out entering politics, but launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of misleading people and warning that the ruling party could face a major electoral setback.

“We will not enter politics, but will wipe out the ‘broom’ (AAP’s electoral symbol). We will ensure that AAP does not win even two seats out of the 92 it secured in the last Assembly elections. People will see AAP candidates forfeiting their security deposits. Our sisters will not be swayed by the government’s monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. Some families have lost two sons (due to drugs). No amount of financial aid can compensate for such a loss,” Bhim Singh said, targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

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Also read: Jhota murder case: Bathinda DIG apologises to action committee over 'personal rivalry remarks'

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Questioning the recent elevation of a police officer to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bhim Singh levelled corruption allegations against him. He also referred to the Col Pushpinder Bath case, alleging that Bath’s wife had been humiliated by constables and head constables.

Raising the issue of drug abuse, Bhim Singh claimed that Jhota was aware of drug peddling networks operating across the state. He further alleged that an attempt had been made on Jhota’s life in the Mansa jail and claimed that the Muktsar jail superintendent had saved him on another occasion.

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Accusing Mann of misleading the public, Bhim Singh said the government would have to answer for its actions.

He appealed to protesters to ensure that the bandh did not inconvenience ambulance services, patients or people attending weddings. Thanking the Beopar Mandal for its support, he said those indulging in mischief were not part of the movement.

He demanded action against anyone found attempting to disrupt the protest, alleging that such elements could be sent by the state government to discredit the agitation.

Claiming that people from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana were also participating in the protest, Bhim Singh said Gurdaspur district had witnessed the highest participation in the ongoing agitation.

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