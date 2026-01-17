DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Woman constable from Gujarat among 5 killed as SUV rams into road divider amid fog in Bathinda 

Woman constable from Gujarat among 5 killed as SUV rams into road divider amid fog in Bathinda 

The vehicle was badly damaged, indicating that it might have been moving at a fast pace

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:02 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Advertisement
Five people, including a woman constable, all from Gujarat, who had reportedly come on a tour of Punjab, died after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a divider on a national highway near Gurthari village amid dense fog Saturday morning.
The vehicle was badly damaged, indicating that it might have been moving at a fast pace.
The bodies were shifted to a hospital, and police have started an investigation. Sources said that ongoing road construction work may also have contributed to the accident.
Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts