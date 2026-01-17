Woman constable from Gujarat among 5 killed as SUV rams into road divider amid fog in Bathinda
The vehicle was badly damaged, indicating that it might have been moving at a fast pace
Five people, including a woman constable, all from Gujarat, who had reportedly come on a tour of Punjab, died after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a divider on a national highway near Gurthari village amid dense fog Saturday morning.
The vehicle was badly damaged, indicating that it might have been moving at a fast pace.
The bodies were shifted to a hospital, and police have started an investigation. Sources said that ongoing road construction work may also have contributed to the accident.
