Woman constable from Gujarat among 5 killed as SUV rams into road divider amid fog in Bathinda 

Five people, including a woman constable, all from Gujarat, who had reportedly come on a tour of Punjab, died after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a divider on a national highway near Gurthari village amid dense fog Saturday morning.

The vehicle was badly damaged, indicating that it might have been moving at a fast pace.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital, and police have started an investigation. Sources said that ongoing road construction work may also have contributed to the accident.