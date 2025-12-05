Woman dies in car-tractor collision near Balluana Colony in Abohar

A woman died and others escaped with minor injuries when the car they were in collided with a tractor-trolley near Balluana Colony, 10 km from here. The family from Tara Estate Colony was returning from a wedding function in Ludhiana.

Sushil Mittal, his wife Sunita, daughter Aastha, and niece Muskan had attended the ceremony. The driver allegedly lost control near Balluana Colony, and the car rammed into a tractor-trolley ahead. Sunita was badly injured and taken to a private hospital before being shifted to the Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead. The deceased was a close relative of Rohtash Gupta, who operates a leading sweets shop.

