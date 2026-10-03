The Faridkot police have arrested a woman and a youth and recovered 1.118 kg of heroin from them near Khara village in Kotkapura subdivision here, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, a CIA staff team on patrol was checking suspicious persons when it spotted a man and a woman standing near a motorcycle outside a closed petrol pump in Khara village.

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They were detained and searched in the presence of Kotkapura DSP Sanjeev Kumar.

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Besides the heroin, the police recovered two mobile phones, a motorcycle and Rs 5,100 in alleged drug money.

The accused have been identified as Sajan Kumar (24), a resident of Panjeke Uttar village in Ferozepur district, and Raj Kaur alias Chhinder (28), a resident of Chandigarh Basti, Ladhuka Mandi, in Fazilka district.

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A case under Sections 21C, 27(a), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Sadar police station, Kotkapura.

Preliminary investigation suggests the duo had brought the consignment from Fazilka and Ferozepur and planned to supply it across the state.

Police said Raj Kaur has three earlier cases against her and had come out of jail some time ago. These include a 2022 case under IPC Sections 420, 384, 388, 379B, 506, 148 and 411, and two NDPS cases registered at Fazilka Sadar this year, on March 29 and August 5.

Faridkot SP (Local) Jaspreet Singh said the police were probing the source of the heroin and the network to which it was to be supplied.