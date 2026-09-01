Women secure clear majority of MBBS, BDS seats in Punjab’s 1st allotment of govt medical colleges

The first allotment list released by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) for the 2026-27 MBBS and BDS session shows that female candidates have secured a clear majority of seats across the state’s medical colleges.

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Of the 1,386 MBBS seats provisionally allotted, 811 went to women and 575 to men — a split of nearly 59 per cent to 41 per cent. The gap was sharper in BDS, where women secured 804 of the 1,024 seats, compared with 220 for men — a ratio of nearly 4:1.

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The pattern was reflected across individual colleges. At Government Medical College, Patiala, 112 of 201 MBBS seats, or 55 per cent, went to women; at Government Medical College, Amritsar, women secured 102 of 198 seats, or 51 per cent. At Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, women secured 99 of 161 seats, or 61 per cent. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, was closest to an even split, with 69 seats each going to men and women.

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Among self-financed colleges, the female lead was, if anything, wider — 67 per cent at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, and 63 per cent each at Gian Sagar Medical College, Banur, and Christian Medical College, Ludhiana.

The lead extended across quota categories, with women securing 518 of 925 Government-quota MBBS seats and 119 of 198 Management-quota seats. The trend was also visible across reserved categories, most notably the Scheduled Caste category, where women secured 215 of 358 seats.

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Among the state’s top 20 merit ranks, 13 seats, or 65 per cent, went to women. The lead narrowed to an even split among the top 100 ranks, suggesting that the female advantage this year is most pronounced at the very top of the merit order.

The trend mirrors a broader shift in Indian medical education, where female enrolment has been rising over successive admission cycles. The shift has widely been attributed to stronger NEET performance by women, growing family support for daughters pursuing medicine, and a longer-term feminisation of the profession already visible in nursing and allied health courses, said a senior BFUHS functionary.

BFUHS has reiterated that the allotment remains provisional and has warned candidates against holding a state-quota seat in Punjab as well as another state. Any such violation, the university said, will result in immediate cancellation without further notice.