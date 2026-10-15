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Home / Bathinda / Won't cremate son till CM Mann resigns: Parvinder Jhota’s father Bhim Singh

Won't cremate son till CM Mann resigns: Parvinder Jhota’s father Bhim Singh

Meanwhile, the action committee refused to hold talks with senior officers, including the DIG, DC, SSP and SDM, at the protest site

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 02:30 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Parvinder Singh Jhota's father Bhim Singh in Mansa.
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“Chahe mahina, 2 mahine lag jaan, jado tak sarkar nahi diggdi ya ehna da isteefa nahi hunda, main sanskar nahi karna. Action committee ton bina main gall nahi karanga. (Even if it takes a month or two, I will not allow the cremation until the government falls or those responsible resign. I will not hold talks without the action committee.)”

 Ex-serviceman Bhim Singh made this statement as the standoff with the authorities over the murder of his son and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota continued on the third consecutive day on Thursday, with the action committee refusing to negotiate with the administration until its demands are met.

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Warning against any attempt to proceed with the cremation, Bhim said, “If they go ahead with the cremation, no one will be able to stop Punjab’s youth from reacting.”

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He added that the legal options, including High Court, Supreme Court and Parliament were available to them in that case.

The action committee on Thursday refused to hold talks with senior officers, including the DIG, DC, SSP and SDM, at the protest site. The committee had conveyed the same position to the administration last night, reiterating that its demands must be fulfilled before any dialogue.

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 The committee’s demands include the resignation of the Chief Minister, the DGP, and a CBI probe into the murder. It has also demanded the dismissal of the district drug inspector, SSP, DSP and the concerned SHO, fixation of responsibility and registration of FIRs against the officials held accountable.

 Another key demand is that the postmortem be conducted by a panel of doctors from the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

 So far, Inspector Beant Kaur, SHO of Mansa City-2 police station, has been suspended.

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