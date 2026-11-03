DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Workshop on antimicrobial stewardship

Workshop on antimicrobial stewardship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:42 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Advertisement

The Department of Clinical Microbiology, Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Bathinda, organised a pre-conference workshop for ASPICON-2026 on “Integrated Antimicrobial Stewardship: Our Global Iron Dome to Fight AMR”.

The workshop focused on precision microbiology and strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance. Dr Rajiv Kumar, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS-Bathinda, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Advertisement

Classes by Prof Dr Sumit Rai (Professor and Head, AIIMS-Mangalagiri) and Dr Debabrata Dash (Associate Professor, AIIMS-Mangalagiri) drove the event’s success. The event was held under the aegis of Chancellor Dr HS Gill, Medical Superintendent Admin Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill and Head of Department of Clinical Microbiology Dr Upasana Bhumbla.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts