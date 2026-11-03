Workshop on antimicrobial stewardship

The Department of Clinical Microbiology, Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Bathinda, organised a pre-conference workshop for ASPICON-2026 on “Integrated Antimicrobial Stewardship: Our Global Iron Dome to Fight AMR”.

The workshop focused on precision microbiology and strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance. Dr Rajiv Kumar, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS-Bathinda, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

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Classes by Prof Dr Sumit Rai (Professor and Head, AIIMS-Mangalagiri) and Dr Debabrata Dash (Associate Professor, AIIMS-Mangalagiri) drove the event’s success. The event was held under the aegis of Chancellor Dr HS Gill, Medical Superintendent Admin Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill and Head of Department of Clinical Microbiology Dr Upasana Bhumbla.