DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Youngster caught by villagers with knee implants allegedly stolen from cremation ground in Bathinda

Youngster caught by villagers with knee implants allegedly stolen from cremation ground in Bathinda

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 03:33 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An incident involving the alleged theft of artificial knee implants from a cremation ground in Bhai Bakhtaur village in Bathinda district has come to light.

According to village residents, including Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Mahinder Singh, who spoke in the presence of the deceased Saudagar Singh’s son, Kulwinder Singh, the youngster allegedly took the artificial knee implants from the ashes and tried to run away on Saturday.

Advertisement

The village residents chased him and managed to catch him, reportedly recovering the implants from his possession.

Advertisement

The incident came to light after people present at the cremation ground noticed the youngster and raised an alarm.

The villagers also recorded a video from the spot, appealing to the public to remain vigilant and keep a check on activities at the cremation ground.

Advertisement

The youngster was allegedly suspected by villagers of being a drug addict. On this, Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh, SHO of Kotfatta police station, said the boy was a rag picker who had been searching the ashes for money or coins.

He said the family had not lodged any complaint and that the knee implants were with the family. Meanwhile, thieves stole copper wire and pipes from the outdoor units of six air conditioners last night.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts