Youngster caught by villagers with knee implants allegedly stolen from cremation ground in Bathinda

An incident involving the alleged theft of artificial knee implants from a cremation ground in Bhai Bakhtaur village in Bathinda district has come to light.

According to village residents, including Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Mahinder Singh, who spoke in the presence of the deceased Saudagar Singh’s son, Kulwinder Singh, the youngster allegedly took the artificial knee implants from the ashes and tried to run away on Saturday.

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The village residents chased him and managed to catch him, reportedly recovering the implants from his possession.

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The incident came to light after people present at the cremation ground noticed the youngster and raised an alarm.

The villagers also recorded a video from the spot, appealing to the public to remain vigilant and keep a check on activities at the cremation ground.

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The youngster was allegedly suspected by villagers of being a drug addict. On this, Sub-Inspector Harbans Singh, SHO of Kotfatta police station, said the boy was a rag picker who had been searching the ashes for money or coins.

He said the family had not lodged any complaint and that the knee implants were with the family. Meanwhile, thieves stole copper wire and pipes from the outdoor units of six air conditioners last night.