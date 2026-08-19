Youngster thrashed with iron rod in Bathinda, video surfaces online

A video purportedly showing a youngster being thrashed with an iron rod at Tungrali village in the Talwandi Sabo sub-division of Bathinda district has surfaced on social media.

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In the video, the victim is seen lying in a half-naked condition while some people have caught him. Another youngster is allegedly seen repeatedly hitting him with an iron rod.

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Talwandi Sabo DSP Jasjot Singh said the incident took place on Monday and the video subsequently surfaced on social media. He said the victim has been identified as Satveer and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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“The action is being taken after recording his statement. Both factions have an old family dispute,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared the alleged video on Facebook and targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state police over the incident.

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He claimed that both legs of the victim were fractured.