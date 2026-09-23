Youth beaten to death with lathis over old enmity in Moga village

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death with lathis (sticks) following a heated dispute stemming from a long-standing personal rivalry in Badhni Kalan village of Moga district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when the assailants, allegedly led by Gagandeep Singh, blocked Arshdeep Singh’s path while he was travelling through the area.

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A heated argument subsequently broke out between the victim and the group. The confrontation soon escalated as the suspects, armed with lathis and sharp-edged weapons, allegedly attacked Arshdeep.

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The accused fled the scene following the crime.

The victim sustained severe injuries during the attack. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Pritam Singh, the investigation officer in the case, said the fatal attack appeared to have stemmed from old enmity between the groups involved.

Police have registered a murder case against Gagandeep Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched raids to arrest him.