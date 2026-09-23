DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Youth beaten to death with lathis over old enmity in Moga village

Youth beaten to death with lathis over old enmity in Moga village

22-year-old Arshdeep attacked after assailants allegedly blocked his path; police book Gagandeep Singh for murder

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 12:48 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Representative image/iStock
Advertisement

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death with lathis (sticks) following a heated dispute stemming from a long-standing personal rivalry in Badhni Kalan village of Moga district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when the assailants, allegedly led by Gagandeep Singh, blocked Arshdeep Singh’s path while he was travelling through the area.

Advertisement

A heated argument subsequently broke out between the victim and the group. The confrontation soon escalated as the suspects, armed with lathis and sharp-edged weapons, allegedly attacked Arshdeep.

Advertisement

The accused fled the scene following the crime.

The victim sustained severe injuries during the attack. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Pritam Singh, the investigation officer in the case, said the fatal attack appeared to have stemmed from old enmity between the groups involved.

Police have registered a murder case against Gagandeep Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched raids to arrest him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts