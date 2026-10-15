Youth caught selling banned capsules during Punjab bandh, paraded through Faridkot streets before being handed to police

An uproar unfolded in Faridkot town on Wednesday amid the statewide Punjab bandh called in protest against the high-profile Parvinder Jhota murder case. Protesters and members of local organisations caught a young man red-handed while he was allegedly selling banned intoxicating capsules near the city bus stand.

Markets across Faridkot remained completely shut and various organisations staged sit-ins to observe the bandh called over the murder.

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In the afternoon, members of Jal Jeevan Bachao Morcha received a tip-off that a suspicious individual was openly selling narcotic capsules near the bus stand. Acting swiftly, they intercepted the youth and recovered strips of intoxicant capsules from his possession.

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Enraged by the open peddling of drugs during a public protest against crime and lawlessness, the demonstrators took the law into their own hands momentarily. They forced the accused to walk through the streets as a sign of public shaming.

When the protesters reached the City police station, SHO Rajwant Singh attempted to take the accused directly into custody inside the station. However, the crowd resisted, leading to a tense standoff and a heated exchange over how the suspect should be handled.

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To defuse the situation, police officers backed down from taking immediate unilateral custody inside the station and instead accompanied the protesters and the suspect back to the main protest site. Senior police officials, including SP Jaspreet Singh, subsequently arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.

The accused was ultimately handed over to the police, who initiated a formal investigation into his network and the source of the drug supply.