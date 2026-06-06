A youth sustained serious gunshot injuries after he was allegedly fired upon by another youth following a dispute reportedly linked to a girl in Shushak village of Zira subdivision in Ferozepur on Saturday.

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The injured youth, identified as Lovepreet Singh (22), was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital, Zira, and later referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana, due to his critical condition.

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According to information, the incident occurred when Lovepreet Singh and his friend Karan had gone to attend a bhog ceremony in the village. During the event, another youth identified as Prabh, known to Lovepreet, arrived at the venue.

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Lovepreet and Prabh later went outside together, where an argument allegedly broke out between them. The verbal altercation soon escalated, following which Prabh allegedly opened fire at Lovepreet, leaving him seriously injured.

Dr Navdeep Singh of Civil Hospital, Zira, said that a youth with a gunshot injury was brought to the hospital and was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana after preliminary treatment.

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SP (D) Manjeet Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the dispute was related to a girl, adding that the accused has been identified and police teams are conducting raids to apprehend him.