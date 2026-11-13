Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Yudh Nashian Virudh: Cops facilitate treatment for 1,082 addicts in 42 days

Yudh Nashian Virudh: Cops facilitate treatment for 1,082 addicts in 42 days

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:21 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel with an addict in Bathinda.
Advertisement

The Bathinda police have provided de-addiction treatment and medicines to 1,082 people between October 1 and November 11 under the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.

Bathinda SSP Suhail Wasim Mir said on Thursday that 231 people battling drug addiction had been admitted to de-addiction centres, 33 had been issued treatment cards and 818 had been provided medicines according to their requirements.

He said Police Control Room (PCR) personnel were playing an active role in identifying people struggling with drug addiction and facilitating their treatment.

The SSP said the campaign was aimed not only at taking action against drug traffickers but also at helping people battling addiction return to mainstream society.

Advertisement

He appealed to the public not to stigmatise people suffering from drug addiction and instead encourage them to seek treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts