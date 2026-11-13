Yudh Nashian Virudh: Cops facilitate treatment for 1,082 addicts in 42 days

The Bathinda police have provided de-addiction treatment and medicines to 1,082 people between October 1 and November 11 under the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’.

Bathinda SSP Suhail Wasim Mir said on Thursday that 231 people battling drug addiction had been admitted to de-addiction centres, 33 had been issued treatment cards and 818 had been provided medicines according to their requirements.

He said Police Control Room (PCR) personnel were playing an active role in identifying people struggling with drug addiction and facilitating their treatment.

The SSP said the campaign was aimed not only at taking action against drug traffickers but also at helping people battling addiction return to mainstream society.

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He appealed to the public not to stigmatise people suffering from drug addiction and instead encourage them to seek treatment.