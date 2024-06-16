LK Advani’s Rath Yatra would soon be arriving at Mohalla Aramganj, changing social equations. Tailor Ashiq Miyan, who is the only Muslim to have a shop at Aramganj Chowk, finds himself caught in a web of politics and communal tension and this forms the ominous climax of this story by Hindi writer Rakesh Kayasth.

The Man Who Built Tomorrow by AM Naik. HarperCollins. Pages 225. Rs 699

When AM Naik joined L&T, his colleagues had realised that this man was different — an engineer who had his feet on the ground and didn’t mind getting his hands smeared with grease. This book tells his remarkable journey, from a junior engineer in 1964 to group chairman in 2017.