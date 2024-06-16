LK Advani’s Rath Yatra would soon be arriving at Mohalla Aramganj, changing social equations. Tailor Ashiq Miyan, who is the only Muslim to have a shop at Aramganj Chowk, finds himself caught in a web of politics and communal tension and this forms the ominous climax of this story by Hindi writer Rakesh Kayasth.
When AM Naik joined L&T, his colleagues had realised that this man was different — an engineer who had his feet on the ground and didn’t mind getting his hands smeared with grease. This book tells his remarkable journey, from a junior engineer in 1964 to group chairman in 2017.
