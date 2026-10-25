‘7 from 1947’ by Saliha Abid Husain: Stories that will haunt you, make your heart tremble

In 1947, a broken-hearted Saliha Abid Husain — an Urdu writer — wrote ‘Niras Mein Aas’. Everything that she had built — home, books and possessions — had been lost in communal riots. The book was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, a man she believed personified hope. “The hungama began,” she writes. “I wrote and wrote. My husband thought hungami adab was journalism, not literature… but if I had not written it, the veins of my brain would have burst.” Almost 80 years later, her stories have been translated into English as ‘7 from 1947 — First-Hand Stories’ by Syeda S Hameed. The stories will keep you up at night, as they should.

The collection begins with ‘Loot’, based on her own experience and the family’s escape to the residence of senior leader Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Dated September 3, 1947, it captures the mood of Delhi less than a month after Independence. The city was tense and choked with nearly two lakh refugees. Safia, Akbari, Shaida — college-going and armed with the fearlessness of youth — were staying with their sister Zakia. Newly married, Zakia lived in Karol Bagh. Saliha brings alive their relationship and their conversations most beautifully.

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Itching to go back home to Aligarh, they dismissed the danger that Zakia’s husband warned them about as rumours. All of them are finally forced to flee to an uncle’s house in New Delhi, packing what they loved — “two or three good outfits, their favourite photographs and books” — in a suitcase. But Delhi too proves to be unsafe. Even without his name outside his house, their uncle’s religion makes them a target.

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Anis Kidwai’s memoir of Delhi after Partition, ‘In Freedom’s Shade’, is a heart-shattering account of the days when Dilliwallahs turned against each other and Old Delhi residents were hounded out to make space for Hindu refugees. Saliha’s stories echo the same pain.

But the author also offers a different gaze. What women lived through has remained on the fringes in official accounts, but the violence they experienced was used to incite revenge. Saliha does not sugarcoat reality. Amrita Pritam’s ‘Ajj aakhan Waris Shah nu’ seems to ring in your ears as you read on.

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“But I, woman, to prove my truth, can narrate multiple stories,” she writes in ‘Final Refuge’, where the narrator is a woman. “Stories that will haunt you, that will make your heart tremble, your soul flinch. I know men do not want to hear such stories. But I implore you to listen.”

And listen and bear witness the reader must. Her six stories speak of the madness that came with Independence. The seventh story has been narrated by Shaida Zaidi Basu, her niece. She recalls how she, along with her sisters, stepped out without their burqas on August 15, 1947, to see the Jashn-e-Aazadi in Bombay. Upon their return to Delhi, they see streets that “echoed with the screams of riot victims”.

In the ‘Protector’, Shabbir Hussain, a patriot, a “well-known nationalist” friend of Gandhi and Nehru, is travelling by train to Shimla. The train stops beyond Ambala and Shabbir finds himself in the middle of a mob that wants to kill him. He escapes with the help of two Sikh men, who put themselves between him and the frenzied crowd. “Shabbir Hussain’s heart was heavy with disillusionment, witnessing the brutality and inhumanity of the people he once considered his own,” she writes. Shabbir’s disillusionment is palpable, as is the fear of Najma and Sitara, two young girls, in ‘Saviour’. They are forced to hide in the coal sack as a mob breaks open the door of their home, and remain silent as their mother is butchered.

Filled with fear, despair, violence, loot and grief, Saliha’s stories are relevant. Eighty years after Independence, India is still living along these fault lines.

‘Bhai’ is the most chilling. It narrates the experience of a constable, young and sensitive, who watches in horror as his new SHO — who had suffered during Partition — vows revenge. “What is happening? What will happen? Will this metamorphosis affect everyone? These questions clouded my thinking and my heart,” he says. The SHO carried out “vicious attacks” on Muslims and did “unspeakable acts of violence” against women. When the constable learns that his sister and her family have been killed in West Punjab, his heart too is set “aflame with revenge”. What happens next is devastating, but it also offers a glimmer of hope.

Saliha’s stories reflect the past and hold up a mirror for the India of today. Can we bear to look?

— The reviewer is a literary critic