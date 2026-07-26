A festschrift for Mark Juergensmeyer, the sociologist who humanised research

I had just started my research on the dera phenomenon of Punjab. This was more than a decade ago. I had conducted a few rounds of fieldwork in the Doaba region of Punjab, and I must confess, I was still clueless about my work and its direction. Then, one day, at a seminar at my university in Delhi where I was then teaching, I happened to meet this American academic whose work I had begun to seriously follow. This serendipitous encounter changed the course of my research.

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He shared that he was visiting Jalandhar the very next day and no, it was not to do any study or undertake some new research venture, but to meet his respondents after almost three decades. A courtesy visit. Just imagine. I was in awe. On my request, he allowed me to join him. I had read his books and admired the depth and sheer range of scholarship, but what was revealed in this short tour proved to be pathbreaking for the way I approached my research methodologically on deras henceforth.

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The tour changed my perspective on doing ethnography. It brought “people” and their stories to the centre of my research universe. Respondents were no longer just disembodied numbers.

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This book by Mona Kanwal Sheikh and Isak Svensson is a festschrift to celebrate the scholarship and contributions of Prof Mark Juergensmeyer, that iconic professor. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, when the world was celebrating modernity and theories on modernisation were announcing the death of religion, or at least the marginalisation of the sacred leading to secularisation, Mark was doing seminal work to understand the human propensity to assemble and collectivise around the idea of religion. His work in Punjab on the Ad-Dharm movement, and the Radha Soami sect and deras later, produced some classic texts, including the widely cited ‘Religious Rebels in the Punjab: The Social Vision of Untouchables’ (1988).

Prof Juergensmeyer’s work defied the dominant disciplinary framework in vogue those days. A journey of scholarship that began with the ethnographic exploration of the religious movements gradually evolved and expanded to include some of the radical and violent movements in the name of God that the world witnessed over a period of time.

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Mark’s work became a torchbearer when religion returned to dominate the public space with the juggernaut of globalisation towards the end of the last century. The new avatar was violent, aggressive and part of identity movements across the globe. Prof Juergensmeyer’s unique approach of sociotheology made it possible to engage hermeneutically with religious texts, myths, and practitioners through the art of empathetic and respectful listening.

Divided into three sections, namely ’Religious Violence’, ‘Peace, Conflict and Terrorism’ and ‘Global Studies’, the volume has 22 chapters contributed by the students, friends and associates of Prof Juergensmeyer. The chapters pick up key words from his work and ideas and introduce them in the anecdotal background of their association with him.

Themes on which he has contributed immensely — religious violence, problems of secularism, cosmic wars, globalisation, Sikh and Dalit studies from Punjab, conflict resolution and Gandhi and peace studies — have been introduced engagingly. Gurinder Singh Mann underlines the inspiration he drew from Mark’s work to pursue Sikh studies. Ronki Ram reflects on how Mark and his writings were instrumental in his transition from international relations to Dalit studies.

The volume captures the multi-dimensional persona of Mark Juergensmeyer as an academic, but what truly sums up his scholarship is what Mona Kanwal Sheikh calls empathetic curiosity, which is the hallmark of Mark’s approach to research. This made it possible to engage in dialogue with even those who were radicalised and hate-filled.

Sheikh recounts his words when she was to undertake her research that involved engaging with the Taliban. “Mark’s advice to me,” she writes in ‘Worldviews: Competing Perceptions of the World’, “was to take seriously and respect the perspective of those I was encountering, not out of strategic interest to trick them to spill their guts, but to take interest in the perspective that they represented.” This is quintessential Mark Juergensmeyer — humanising the research with an immersive, comparative and inter-disciplinary framework.

The volume is a must for those who have known Mark but equally, perhaps even more so, for those who have not. For those interested in the complex interface between religion and violence, especially within the framework of globality, this is a great precursor before one dives deeper into the phenomenal body of work of this great social scientist, a true legend.

— The writer is a sociologist and author of recently published ‘The Deras: Culture, Diversity and Politics’ (Penguin), the foreword for which has been written by Prof Mark Juergensmeyer