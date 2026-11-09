A hilarious ride with the Demolition Man

‘Trumpiana: The Wrecking Machine’, written by senior journalist Arun Kumar, is a satirical and delightful collection of vignettes chronicling the first 60 weeks of United States President Donald J Trump’s second term, which began on January 20, 2025, and marks a serious shift in international geopolitical dynamics.

Featuring the tagline, “A fun ride with the Demolition Man out to upend the world order,” this book available in Kindle edition on Amazon reveals different facets of the bold, brazen and brash ‘King Don’, the 45th and 47th US President.

His impulsive, whimsical decisions cover key political events, including tariff battles, shifting international alliances, domestic political theatrics, and immigration anxieties, the tremors of which are felt worldwide.

In his columns, Kumar picks a single Trump moment, quote or stunt and uses these as launchpads to examine larger questions facing American society and international polity.

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“The goal, as you call it, is to offer a window on the Trump era as it unfolds week by week,” says Kumar, editor-at-large at The American Bazaar. The ebook is a compilation of Kumar’s popular weekly column Trumpiana, published in The American Bazaar and later on The Times of India website. Using humour, satire, wit, and years of journalistic acumen and observation, the author adopts a balanced approach to present Donald Trump, one of the most controversial and polarising figures in modern American politics, to his readers — leaving them to determine whether he operates as a strategic ringmaster who has altered the political landscape or as a hoaxer in the global theatre.

Kumar, formerly with The Press Trust of India, has reported from New Delhi, Islamabad, Beijing and Washington and trained several budding journalists. Moving away from traditional hardcore news reporting, he uses crisp, catchy headlines like ‘Howdy Modi, Namaste Trump, Bye Dosti, Hi Grump!’ or ‘Tariffs, tantrums, threats, and a temblor!’ With his lively writing style, Kumar captures Trump’s presidential journey in a few words, leaving the reader undecided whether to love or hate Donald Trump.

He uses the political rivalry between former US President Barack Obama and Trump as comedy fodder and points out how Obama inadvertently instigated Trump to run for the US presidency. “Boasting of his billions in his trademark hyperbole, the author of the 1987 bestseller, ‘The Art of the Deal’, sold himself with a simple pitch: With his business acumen, he would ‘Make America Great Again’,” writes Kumar.

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Next, he beautifully captures Trump’s evolution as a leader: his shift from an outsider fighting off the ropes in his first presidential term to a calculative risk-taking executive in his second innings.

“Grapevine has it that when Donald Trump first came to the Oval Office in 2017 after a shock victory over Hillary Clinton, he asked his top aide, what all could he do as President. ‘Anything you want, Sir,’ he was told.”

“But Trump 2 was different. Gone were the chaotic first days of ‘nasty’ 45 trying to be nice with a smug entrenched bureaucracy bent on derailing the outsider, who had come to Washington with a promise to ‘drain the swamp’, with resistance at every step.”

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“Within the first hundred hours with ‘hundreds of executive actions’ in place, as the White House boasted, a deportation blitz kicked off across the US, jolting immigrant communities including those from India, which sends more undocumented migrants to the United States than any other country outside Latin America.”

In the ebook, Kumar highlights Trump’s foreign policy towards India, Venezuela, Canada, Russia, Ukraine and Iran, among others. The author captures Trump’s growing frustration with friends Putin and Modi, when the two strongmen, leaders of major world economies, are defiant of him.

“The Potus was peeved. Peeved with Russia’s Putin to India’s Modi to Brazil’s Lula. Carrot or stick, pal Putin wouldn’t stop the war with Ukraine. Friend Modi wouldn’t let him take credit for stopping the war with Pakistan or call him about tariffs, all the while buying arms and oil from Moscow.”

As the Democrats won the recently concluded 2026 US midterm elections and routed Trump, ‘Trumpiana: The Wrecking Machine’ brilliantly chronicles Trump’s second inning with its unending controversies and political drama. Not only does the ebook offer a compelling and stimulating read, it also leaves readers in splits, wanting more.

— The reviewer is a freelancer