 A Lost People’s Archive : The Tribune India

Backflap

A Lost People’s Archive

A Lost People’s Archive

A Lost People’s Archive by Rimli Sengupta. Aleph. Pages 232. Rs 699



The year is 1892. Shishu is eight and Noni 11. Swiftly, a special bond forms between the two neighbours. However, when Shishu is jailed for stabbing a cop, their paths diverge. They see each other sixty-four years later. Noni is a mother and grandmother; Shishu has chosen to remain single — all these years away from her, his friend and first love, summarised in poetry, neatly written in a notebook. The story is based on the life of Rimli Sengupta’s Dida, paternal grandmother. The notebook remained her Dida’s prized possession until she died. In this book, Sengupta has tried to piece together the story of Shishu and Noni, fusing her imagination with history, both personal and national. At the root of it is a story about Bangla, the displaced East Bengalis and their fractured lives.

500 Easy, Delicious, Healthy Recipes

500 Easy, Delicious, Healthy Recipes

by Kavita Devgan.

Rupa.

Pages 271. Rs 395

If you are looking to go back to the basics and cook more at home, nutritionist Kavita Devgan’s new book could be a good guide. It is aimed at all those who are trying to eat the way they really should to improve their health and lead a more balanced life. Packed with recipes across cuisines, she makes it easy for working couples and singles with less time at hand. Divided into nine parts, the book covers aspects such as cooking various grains, dealing with dals, the many ways to eat your vegetables and fruits, healthy sweets, quick snacks, besides festival feasting. Devgan says the idea has been to ensure short cooking time while maximising flavours, all the while keeping it healthy. The book also features anecdotes by the likes of chefs Saby Gorai and Tarun Sibal and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Afternoon

Afternoon

by Nidhi Dalmia.

Rupa.

Pages 223. Rs 395

Set in the 1960s, ‘Afternoon’ is a narrative of three intertwined lives, that of Rajiv, a Delhi-based protagonist, Ayesha, a Kashmiri Muslim girl, and Catherine, a brilliant American Field Service worker. Spanning across the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Kashmir and Delhi, the story is the erotic and romantic exploration of the three characters as their lives crisscross across the years. In the process, author Nidhi Dalmia successfully captures the socio-political milieu of the time, encompassing the Cold War between the USSR and USA and the Vietnam War. He also showcases the idealism of youth in the 1960s and the resultant student revolutions. This is Dalmia’s second novel since his 2016 release ‘Harp’, which was about love, longing and coming of age.

The East Indian: A Novel

The East Indian: A Novel

by Brinda Charry.

HarperCollins.

Pages 272. Rs 499

Tony, compassionate and insatiably curious, is kidnapped and finds himself indentured on a Virginia tobacco plantation. He longs for home and envisions a life after servitude full of adventure and learning. His dream is to become a physician’s assistant, an expert on roots and herbs, a dispenser of healing compounds. Like the play that captivates him — Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, Tony’s life is rich with oddities and hijinks, humour and tragedy. Set largely during the early days of English colonisation in Virginia, USA, Brinda Charry’s ‘The East Indian’ gives voice to a man who was hitherto just an entry in a ledger. It is an exploration of the fraught nature of racial identity and a story about the beginnings of globalised modernity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

3
Haryana

3 newly commissioned IAF officers from Haryana bag top honours at Air Force Academy

4
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

5
World

UK PM Rishi Sunak joins raid on illegal migrants, 105 arrested

6
Punjab

Daughters of 2 Punjab farmers commissioned as flying officers

7
World

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

8
Entertainment

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

9
Nation

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

10
Nation

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...

ED attaches ~45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison


Cities

View All

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres