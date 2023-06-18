A Lost People’s Archive

The year is 1892. Shishu is eight and Noni 11. Swiftly, a special bond forms between the two neighbours. However, when Shishu is jailed for stabbing a cop, their paths diverge. They see each other sixty-four years later. Noni is a mother and grandmother; Shishu has chosen to remain single — all these years away from her, his friend and first love, summarised in poetry, neatly written in a notebook. The story is based on the life of Rimli Sengupta’s Dida, paternal grandmother. The notebook remained her Dida’s prized possession until she died. In this book, Sengupta has tried to piece together the story of Shishu and Noni, fusing her imagination with history, both personal and national. At the root of it is a story about Bangla, the displaced East Bengalis and their fractured lives.

500 Easy, Delicious, Healthy Recipes by Kavita Devgan. Rupa. Pages 271. Rs 395

If you are looking to go back to the basics and cook more at home, nutritionist Kavita Devgan’s new book could be a good guide. It is aimed at all those who are trying to eat the way they really should to improve their health and lead a more balanced life. Packed with recipes across cuisines, she makes it easy for working couples and singles with less time at hand. Divided into nine parts, the book covers aspects such as cooking various grains, dealing with dals, the many ways to eat your vegetables and fruits, healthy sweets, quick snacks, besides festival feasting. Devgan says the idea has been to ensure short cooking time while maximising flavours, all the while keeping it healthy. The book also features anecdotes by the likes of chefs Saby Gorai and Tarun Sibal and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Afternoon by Nidhi Dalmia. Rupa. Pages 223. Rs 395

Set in the 1960s, ‘Afternoon’ is a narrative of three intertwined lives, that of Rajiv, a Delhi-based protagonist, Ayesha, a Kashmiri Muslim girl, and Catherine, a brilliant American Field Service worker. Spanning across the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Kashmir and Delhi, the story is the erotic and romantic exploration of the three characters as their lives crisscross across the years. In the process, author Nidhi Dalmia successfully captures the socio-political milieu of the time, encompassing the Cold War between the USSR and USA and the Vietnam War. He also showcases the idealism of youth in the 1960s and the resultant student revolutions. This is Dalmia’s second novel since his 2016 release ‘Harp’, which was about love, longing and coming of age.

The East Indian: A Novel by Brinda Charry. HarperCollins. Pages 272. Rs 499

Tony, compassionate and insatiably curious, is kidnapped and finds himself indentured on a Virginia tobacco plantation. He longs for home and envisions a life after servitude full of adventure and learning. His dream is to become a physician’s assistant, an expert on roots and herbs, a dispenser of healing compounds. Like the play that captivates him — Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, Tony’s life is rich with oddities and hijinks, humour and tragedy. Set largely during the early days of English colonisation in Virginia, USA, Brinda Charry’s ‘The East Indian’ gives voice to a man who was hitherto just an entry in a ledger. It is an exploration of the fraught nature of racial identity and a story about the beginnings of globalised modernity.