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Home / Book Reviews / ‘A Mother Is Born’ by Diksha Basu is about finding self in motherhood

‘A Mother Is Born’ by Diksha Basu is about finding self in motherhood

The book explores the exhaustion, tenderness and upheavals of motherhood

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Ritu Kamra Kumar
Updated At : 03:54 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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A Mother Is Born by Diksha Basu. Simon & Schuster. Pages 240. ~499
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Book Title: A Mother Is Born

Author: Diksha Basu

In ‘A Mother is Born’, Diksha Basu transforms the upheavals of motherhood into a searching meditation on identity, family and womanhood. “In my specificity resides the universal,” she writes, announcing the memoir’s central premise: the intensely personal can illuminate shared experience.

After 12 exhausting hours of labour, the narrator gives birth to a daughter in May 2017; 16 months later comes another, affectionately dubbed Thing One and Thing Two.

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Basu chronicles the bewilderment and tenderness of becoming a mother without pretending that love automatically confers confidence or erases the woman who existed before.

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The memoir’s strength lies in its attention to the unheroic details of care: sleepless nights, anxious hospital visits, childcare, sibling quarrels and travelling with young children. The inventory — “ticket, passport, diapers, wipers, Aquaphors, pacifiers” — becomes more than comic clutter. Its breathless accumulation mimics a parent’s overloaded mind, making invisible labour tangible. Panic over a possibly swallowed earring and children’s erratic sleep patterns amuse precisely because anxiety shadows the humour.

Mikey, a New York nanny, and the narrator’s sister Melba in Mumbai offer support, yet assistance cannot dispel the sense that a mother remains answerable for everything. Moving between New York, Delhi and Mumbai, Basu registers cultural differences without reducing them to easy contrasts.

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Her most searching subject is matrescence, the unsettled process of becoming a mother. Postpartum depression returns, exhaustion undermines confidence, and the birth of Thing Two leaves the narrator feeling like an imposter. “I wanted a break from being a Mother. I wanted to remember all the other things I was,” she confesses. The capitalised “Mother” suggests a role hardening into an institution; “I wanted” sounds like a claim to selfhood long postponed.

This is not a rejection of children but a refusal to let maternity become a woman’s only identity. Feminism emerges through lived experience: her mother, a sociology professor who drove when few women did and confronted bullies, models independence. The daughters’ question — “Is it because Daddies can’t have babies?” — exposes how gendered assumptions are imbibed.

The book invites comparison with Rachel Cusk’s ‘A Life’s Work: On Becoming a Mother’, which similarly dismantles sentimental conventions surrounding maternity. Both writers present motherhood as psychologically disruptive rather than naturally seamless. Cusk’s treatment is more austere; Basu’s is buoyed by comic timing, cultural crossings and family memories.

Her movement between travel, work, ageing and childhood occasionally loosens the narrative focus, but also reflects the crowded, overlapping nature of identity. The title, inspired by a sculpture of mother and child and the thought that a child gives birth to a mother, captures this reciprocal transformation. Yet Basu’s deeper insight is that the mother is never finished being made. Her accessible diction, conversational pace, self-deprecating humour and economy of expression keep confession from becoming self-pity.

‘A Mother is Born’ is neither a parenting manual nor a celebration of maternal bliss. It is a clear-eyed account of love and depletion coexisting and of a woman learning to inhabit motherhood without disappearing in it.

— The reviewer is a retired college principal

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