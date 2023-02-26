‘A New History of India’ chronicles all that went into making of the nation

Salil Misra

THE book under review has undertaken an extremely ambitious project of writing the centuries-long history of India, not missing out anything important, starting from the arrival of homo sapiens on the Indian soil some 70,000 years ago till the 21st century. It is generally very difficult to write a composite history of India though all its phases within a single volume. The only other book which undertook this mammoth exercise was Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Discovery of India’, written in jail during 1944-45. But the ‘Discovery’ covered a relatively shorter period and was written with a very specific focus — to highlight the features that sustained and nurtured India’s civilisational essence through its layered history. ‘A New History of India’ introduces Indian history to its readers and tells the story of the making of India through centuries and millennia.

In this making of India, multiple factors — geographical, geological, political, cultural, religious, economic — played their respective roles. India enjoyed a unique geography. Monsoon winds facilitated ships across the Arabian Sea and brought traders, invaders and settlers to India. India’s long history was marked not by isolation, but by encounters of various kinds. The Mauryas established the first empire around the third century BC, bringing large parts of India together for the first time. Magadh became the headquarters of India, much like what the city of Rome was to the Roman Empire. The centrality of Magadh was in part because of the availability of iron mines. Iron was superior to brass and copper, both for the purposes of war and agriculture.

Various cultural and religious forces, too, made India what it is today. Vedic Hinduism facilitated the shift from nomadic to settled life and equipped life with all the contours of a religious orientation. Buddhism provided the philosophical dimensions — the doctrines of karma, the transmigration of soul and the profound idea of nirvana, liberation from the cycle of life and death. The Turkish conquest during the medieval times brought in a new faith — Islam. The Indian religious life was further enriched with new forms of piety, monotheism and spiritual quests. These produced new religious imaginations. Guru Nanak in Punjab, Chaitanya in Bengal and Kabir in Madhyadesha (present-day UP) questioned religious orthodoxy and made God accessible to ordinary humans by humanising faith.

The economic breakthrough, of course, occurred with the arrival of the British, when the Indian economy lost its independence and became a subordinate partner in the modern global economy. Indian society was subjected to a phase of imperialism and colonialism, which was to have grave long-term consequences.

It was through these multiple routes that the landmass of India evolved into a great idea of India. This journey was complex and uneven. There was nothing fixed or eternal about India in the past; it was fluid, flexible and dynamic. And multiple forces went into its making. The book has told the story of all those forces. It highlights the distinctive nature of Indian history, without resorting to any Indian exceptionalism. This indeed is a great quality of the book under review.

Yet another important feature of the book is its approach towards economy and material life in general. It is true that human life under modern conditions is governed largely by economy, and other factors — political, cultural, religious, ideational — are either secondary or derivative from the economic ones. However, there is no reason to generalise this for the totality of human life. Why should we assume that economic life would have been the central feature of human life in all its stages? Survival, cohesion, community, rituals, faith, knowledge, coercion and political centralisation would have been equally important building blocks in the earlier stages. The book is an extremely important repository of the range of the building blocks in Indian history.

The disappointing part of the book is its last chapter. Instead of commenting on the enormously complex process of India’s transition from a colony to a republic, it degenerates into a report card of Independent India’s prime ministers. Nehru did well in laying the foundations of the republic, but not so well in living up to the spirit of non-alignment. Indira Gandhi sailed through some hard times, but subordinated all institutions of society to a single point of authority, creating openings for authoritarian rule. Narasimha Rao introduced bold economic reforms, helping India tide over a major crisis, but did nothing to prevent the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. Modi has brought a new confidence to the youth, but his regime is marked by a clear shift towards a Hindu majoritarianism. The chapter has been reduced to these simple and simplistic Jekyll-and-Hyde kind of observations. One would have ideally liked some observations on the enormous challenges inherited by Independent India and the efforts made by Indian society in coping with them.

All in all, the book introduces Indian history to its readers exactly the way it ought to be understood and written about.