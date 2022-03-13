A primer for young India

Tribune News Service

In ‘Let Me Hijack Your Mind’, his last work before his death in 2018, ad guru Alyque Padamsee turns gyan guru, only his role as the latter doesn’t turn out to be as refreshing as the former. Father of modern Indian advertising, he founded Lintas ad agency and went on to create iconic campaigns such as ‘Hamara Bajaj’, ‘Liril girl’ and ‘Lalita ji’ of Surf. His career in theatre was equally distinct.

Padamsee’s idea is to ‘decondition’ the young minds, but throughout the book one wonders why he sticks to ideas oft-repeated and issues oft-discussed. The book is addressed to the young Indians of Youngistan — the term, and the idea, introduced by Pepsico in 2010 and created by JWT India. He talks about dowry as a social evil, how sleeping with a stranger still evokes ‘raised eyebrows’, how honour is still the biggest con, how we might be free but are still slaves in our head, how the fashion industry leads us by the nose, how we need to hold media to account, how weddings should be a 5-year contract and so on.

Each chapter ends with “points to ponder”, but fails to push you “out of your stuffy thinking”, as AP calls it. A running thread through the book: you miss the fresh ideas promised in the blurb. The only exciting bit are the stories behind his famous ads, no matter how often they have been repeated. —