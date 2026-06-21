‘A Room in Bombay’ by Manil Suri: Never leaving, or returning

“Life is lived forward, but can only be understood backward,” wrote Kierkegaard. Memoir perhaps emerges from this paradox: the attempt to reconstruct a past with enough intimacy to feel lived again, yet with enough distance to understand it. In ‘A Room in Bombay’, Manil Suri undertakes precisely this difficult work. The memoir is more than an account of events; it is an attempt to make sense of the spaces, relationships and inheritances that shaped his life.

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At the heart of the memoir lies both its setting and central metaphor: a room in Razia Mansion, a decaying four-storey building in Bombay. This rented room, part of an apartment shared with three Muslim families, is home to the Suris — young Manil, father Ram and mother Prem. Bombay has had a recurring presence — animated as well as dystopian — in Manil’s early works, most notably in the trilogy ‘The Death of Vishnu’, ‘The Age of Shiva’ and ‘The City of Devi’. In this memoir, the city reveals itself through the everyday and intimate bustle of living.

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In this space, the lone kitchen and toilets are common and the site of many battles, triggering a bunker mentality among the residents. Manil recounts the skirmishes with mirth and colour. The space, Manil writes, was no “idealised tableau of religious harmony” but one of constant negotiation. Religion would be periodically invoked but did not define every conflict. The frictions would increase when every inch of real estate becomes the bone of contention in a space-starved metropolis.

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The room becomes a witness too, to aspirations, crumbling dreams and beguiling questions of sexual identity. Manil’s parents attempt to rebuild their lives in a new city, carrying with them memories of the one they lost in Rawalpindi during the turbulence of the Partition. Ram, an assistant music director, is a gentle dreamer whose fortunes in the Bollywood film industry keep fluctuating. When his long-held ambition of becoming a playback singer slowly recedes, he turns increasingly to drink. Prem, though, is the powerhouse. When her family moved to Delhi after the Partition and her father died, she even wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi, seeking a job. She briefly worked as the future prime minister’s personal secretary.

Marriage narrowed some of her own possibilities, yet she was determined in widening those of her son: refusing a larger suburban home so he could attend a better school, and later pursuing a degree in her forties to secure work as a teacher. In this difficult marriage between two very different individuals, Manil was the glue, the “drug that kept them going”.

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Two strands run through. One traces Manil’s coming of age as he discovers and negotiates his sexuality within the restraining confines of the room and the city. The other, and the more powerful one, follows Prem, whose presence gives the memoir its emotional coherence. She is, as he says, the defining connection in his life that he needed to sustain. Their bond survives distance and migration, reflected in the nearly 2,700 letters Manil preserved over the years after leaving home. Even as illness and dementia begin to unsettle memory itself, the memoir becomes an act of return — an effort to hold on to a mother, a room and a city that continue to inhabit him long after he has left them behind.

Manil wonders how much this room — the crucible that has “controlled, tormented and driven him” — has shaped his history and self. What makes the memoir even more animated is the generous array of photos, a memorabilia in motion that captures the happy moments of a family. Ultimately, ‘A Room in Bombay’ shows that home, with its spaces, memories and unfinished stories, never fully leaves us. As Manil reflects, “One can never come back home, but one can also never truly get away.”

— The reviewer is based in Bengaluru