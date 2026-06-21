DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Book Reviews / ‘A Room in Bombay’ by Manil Suri: Never leaving, or returning

‘A Room in Bombay’ by Manil Suri: Never leaving, or returning

The book shows that home, with its spaces, memories and unfinished stories, never fully leaves us

article_Author
Bindu Menon
Updated At : 03:21 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Room in Bombay by Manil Suri. HarperCollins. Pages 341. Rs 699
Advertisement

Book Title: A Room in Bombay

Author: Manil Suri

“Life is lived forward, but can only be understood backward,” wrote Kierkegaard. Memoir perhaps emerges from this paradox: the attempt to reconstruct a past with enough intimacy to feel lived again, yet with enough distance to understand it. In ‘A Room in Bombay’, Manil Suri undertakes precisely this difficult work. The memoir is more than an account of events; it is an attempt to make sense of the spaces, relationships and inheritances that shaped his life.

Advertisement

At the heart of the memoir lies both its setting and central metaphor: a room in Razia Mansion, a decaying four-storey building in Bombay. This rented room, part of an apartment shared with three Muslim families, is home to the Suris — young Manil, father Ram and mother Prem. Bombay has had a recurring presence — animated as well as dystopian — in Manil’s early works, most notably in the trilogy ‘The Death of Vishnu’, ‘The Age of Shiva’ and ‘The City of Devi’. In this memoir, the city reveals itself through the everyday and intimate bustle of living.

Advertisement

In this space, the lone kitchen and toilets are common and the site of many battles, triggering a bunker mentality among the residents. Manil recounts the skirmishes with mirth and colour. The space, Manil writes, was no “idealised tableau of religious harmony” but one of constant negotiation. Religion would be periodically invoked but did not define every conflict. The frictions would increase when every inch of real estate becomes the bone of contention in a space-starved metropolis.

Advertisement

The room becomes a witness too, to aspirations, crumbling dreams and beguiling questions of sexual identity. Manil’s parents attempt to rebuild their lives in a new city, carrying with them memories of the one they lost in Rawalpindi during the turbulence of the Partition. Ram, an assistant music director, is a gentle dreamer whose fortunes in the Bollywood film industry keep fluctuating. When his long-held ambition of becoming a playback singer slowly recedes, he turns increasingly to drink. Prem, though, is the powerhouse. When her family moved to Delhi after the Partition and her father died, she even wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi, seeking a job. She briefly worked as the future prime minister’s personal secretary.

Marriage narrowed some of her own possibilities, yet she was determined in widening those of her son: refusing a larger suburban home so he could attend a better school, and later pursuing a degree in her forties to secure work as a teacher. In this difficult marriage between two very different individuals, Manil was the glue, the “drug that kept them going”.

Advertisement

Two strands run through. One traces Manil’s coming of age as he discovers and negotiates his sexuality within the restraining confines of the room and the city. The other, and the more powerful one, follows Prem, whose presence gives the memoir its emotional coherence. She is, as he says, the defining connection in his life that he needed to sustain. Their bond survives distance and migration, reflected in the nearly 2,700 letters Manil preserved over the years after leaving home. Even as illness and dementia begin to unsettle memory itself, the memoir becomes an act of return — an effort to hold on to a mother, a room and a city that continue to inhabit him long after he has left them behind.

Manil wonders how much this room — the crucible that has “controlled, tormented and driven him” — has shaped his history and self. What makes the memoir even more animated is the generous array of photos, a memorabilia in motion that captures the happy moments of a family. Ultimately, ‘A Room in Bombay’ shows that home, with its spaces, memories and unfinished stories, never fully leaves us. As Manil reflects, “One can never come back home, but one can also never truly get away.”

— The reviewer is based in Bengaluru

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts