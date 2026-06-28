Amidst displacement and betrayal, where is home, asks Alka Saraogi’s ‘Register me as Kulbhushan’

In a season brimming with Partition stories, Alka Saraogi’s ‘Register Me As Kulbhushan’ stands out. Evocative, expansive, and unsettling, it captures in fiction the facts that have largely been lost in the history of the deliberate weeding out of Hindus from East Bengal. Haunting, achingly sad, and compelling, the book explores the power of memory — its fragility, as well as the inability to forget.

Translated by John Vater, the book follows the life of Kulbhushan Jain, a refugee. Now ageing, he is walking the streets of Calcutta when he comes across the poster of a play, ‘Autobiography’. It promises to be “the epic of the final years of the 20th century”. This jolts him to revisit his own story — of leaving his home in Kushtia, now in Bangladesh, and settling down in a new country, and his search for belonging.

The story unfolds through this personal narration — his way of reclaiming a past that his family dismisses as mere lies.

As the youngest son of a wealthy Marwari family, Kulbhushan’s appearance determines his fate, making him a perpetual outsider. A “muddy brown” complexion and features described as both “overblown” and sunken give him a clownish appearance. To make matters worse, Bhushan Chacha is known to be light-fingered and works as a lowly bus conductor.

A vegetarian Jain married to a mutton-eating Bengali woman, Kulbhushan is the ultimate black sheep. “My ‘kul’ (clan) can go to hell!” he writes. Within his own family, his only tool for survival is servility. He prefers the English word “love” over the Hindi word “prem”. He honestly believes that Indians do not know how to love — they only know how to horse-trade.

Eventually, Kulbhushan chooses to adopt the identity of Gopal Chandra Das to live in a Bengali para (neighbourhood) in Calcutta. He also possesses a unique “superpower”. His closest friend Shyama, a dhobi who is just as unattractive as him, taught him a mantra to forget painful memories simply by punching an imaginary “button”. An outsider himself, Shyama belongs to neither the Hindu nor the Muslim faith; he was an orphan adopted by his parents.

The novel flits between the lives of these two friends: Kulbhushan, who leaves for Calcutta, and Shyama, who stays behind.

Saraogi sets the book between Kushtia, in the aftermath of the madness of Partition, and Calcutta, a city inundated by refugees after 1947. Once a sleepy, picturesque town on the banks of the Gorai river, Kushtia is the cultural capital of Bangladesh. It is home to Rabindranath Tagore’s country estate and the mazar (shrine) of the mystic poet Fakir Lalon Shah, whose words still survive in Baul songs: “The neighbours gossip, ‘That Lalon Fakir — Muslim or Hindu?’/Lalon says, ‘Fret not, I haven’t got a clue!’”

It is this very harmonious space that is ripped apart during Partition. Fuelled by violence and hate, Kushtia is systematically emptied of its wealthy Hindu community over the years, with major exoduses occurring in 1964 and 1971.

Saraogi, a fifth-generation Marwari, blends facts with fiction to chronicle how her community was targeted. She recreates the turbulent years for families who owned factories. Their fear is palpable, yet they refuse to leave until no other choice remains.

We see this through Kulbhushan’s friend, Anil Mukherjee, who stayed behind. He rescues his wife and daughter during the riots in Narayanganj, but the trauma of the night turns them into the living dead. His daughter is left to live with the horrific memories of what she survived — a narrative straight out of Saadat Hasan Manto’s brutal short story, ‘Khol Do’.

Then there is Shyama’s mentor, Kartik Babu, who elevated him from a dhobi to his personal rickshaw-puller. Chosen to represent the Pakistan Jute Mill Association, Kartik Babu chooses to stay behind while his brothers flee to India, only to be branded an enemy of the state and jailed.

As Kulbhushan becomes Gopal Das to blend into a Bengali neighbourhood, he is surrounded by Bangals (migrants from East Bengal) who are actively resented and isolated. Much like the Punjabi refugees in Delhi, they are treated as unwanted outsiders. This is not a novel about resilient triumph, but rather about raw survival.

Saraogi does not shy away from depicting the bloodiness of war or the grim reality of life in refugee camps. Acute hunger forces young girls to sell themselves for a spoonfull of sugar. Hope, if at all, lies in the kindness of strangers.

‘Register Me As Kulbhushan’ brings with devastating intensity the sheer weight of grief and the scars of generational trauma. Nearly 80 years after Partition, these fractures still exist, driven by an “intractable distrust” burrowed deep within the subconscious.

Ultimately, the novel leaves us with a lingering, universal question: amidst displacement and betrayal, where is home, and how do we truly belong?

— The reviewer is a literary critic