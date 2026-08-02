‘Allah Miyan’s Workshop’ by Mohsin Khan: The cost of religious zeal

In ‘Allah Miyan’s Workshop’, a reader is immediately pulled into the warp and weft of Gibran’s ordinary life, which is at once buoyant and crushing. The 14-year-old’s is a world far from easy answers, yet the very innocence of his questions makes the weight of impending tragedy bearable. Hammered by circumstance, he finds refuge in imagination.

Advertisement

Gibran’s life in an Awadh village is governed by his strict and conservative father who wants him to be well-versed in scripture and, hence, employable in a mosque. Like any child, he is absorbed in his world of play and mischief. The small adventures, rather misadventures, that he gets himself into between instruction and chores at home, and in the madrasa, add a lighter dimension to Gibran’s childhood weighed down by family and faith.

Advertisement

He hates bathing on a winter morning for the Jumma namaz and wonders why Allah could not keep all the Fridays in summers. He loves running after kites, keeps an eye on family chickens, mourns the loss of a hen and asks Allah why he made the cat if he also made the hen. He gets scolded by his mother at home, punished by Haffiji at the madrasa, mocked by the local shopkeeper and tricked by his friend. It is Nusrat, Gibran’s younger sister and confidante, with whom he shares an affectionate bond and who understands him the best.

Advertisement

The boy’s means are meagre, life simple and desires simpler. All he wants is a shining new kite, or a kurta tailored like a shirt with big pockets such as worn by Salman Khan in a film.

It is the news of his father’s arrest on suspicion of terrorism that completely dismantles life as Gibran knows it. Death, separation, longing and duty stand in stark contrast with carefree childhood and an unfiltered sense of wonder. What was once uncomfortable but liveable is now uncertain and discomfiting.

Advertisement

But, at its core, this tale reflects how religious zeal douses sparks of curiosity; why misplaced beliefs threaten an entire community and what resilience looks like when faced with odds. Since the story is told from the perspective of a child, the gravity of issues such as poverty, radicalism and human fallibility hits with a deeply moving tenderness rather than a sharp blow to the face.

This could well be a short story but acclaimed Urdu writer Mohsin Khan masterfully stretches its scope and canvas into a full-fledged novel, his first. Translated into English by poet, writer and scholar Maaz Bin Bilal without verbosity, the novel is easy on the eye. As a bonus, one gets to read the ‘confessions of a reluctant translator’ in the postscript which, apart from many useful insights, describes in detail how Bilal carries in translation Gibran’s childlike tone from Urdu to English.

The use of the first-person narratorial voice, indeed, makes the protagonist’s small pleasures palpable and his abject abandonment piercing as one turns the novel’s pages with hope and dread. You may find it easy to read but not so easy to forget.

— The reviewer is a journalist