And a stage play turns novella

Tribune News Service

Actor Pankaj Kapur’s ‘Dopehri’ is set in the streets of Lucknow where sits the haveli of an old, lonely woman, Ammi Bi. It takes us through her journey of loneliness to self-discovery.

Every afternoon, at precisely three o’clock, the widow hears the sound of unknown footsteps. Every afternoon, she peeks out, but no one is there. In a state of growing panic, Amma Bi considers moving to an old people’s home, before finally taking in a lodger — a winsome young woman named Sabiha. Her arrival fills Amma Bi’s lonely world with love and laughter, and Jumman, the household help, is transformed as well. And when Sabiha finds herself in trouble, Amma Bi must draw on her hidden reserves of skill and empathy to resolve the situation. An evocative work of wry humour and quiet power.

The journey of ‘Dopehri’ has been long and eventful. First it was a play that was staged all over the world — the endeavour is still alive; then it took the shape of a Hindi novel, and has now been translated into English by Rahul Soni.