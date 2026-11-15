Atif Syed maps Aligarh’s long ideological shadow

This book by Atif Syed is a tribute to his beloved Aligarh. The relatively small size of the city is no indication of its historical importance. Archaeology informs us that this region was inhabited by peasants, artisans and even traders since pre-historic times. From around the 3rd century BCE onwards, it became a part of the different empires that dotted ancient North India — Maurya, Kushana, Gupta. During the medieval times, Aligarh was important as it lay virtually between two capital cities of the Mughal empire — Delhi and Agra.

Aligarh’s importance also stemmed from the fact that it was located in the fertile Doab region, between Ganga and Yamuna. It was also an important military centre and a big fort was constructed here in the medieval times. With that, its identity was virtually merged with that of the fort. Its older name, Kol, gave way to Sabitgarh, after Sabit Khan, a Mughal governor. When the city was conquered by Jat leader Suraj Mal, its name changed to Ramgarh. It became Aligarh in the 18th century when Najaf Khan, the Mughal army commander, defeated the Jats.

Given its strategic location, Aligarh remained a bone of contention among the major contending powers — the declining Mughals, Jats, Marathas and the emerging British East India Company. The battle for supremacy was eventually settled in the early 19th century in favour of the British. Within one month of getting control over Aligarh, the British were able to capture Delhi, the headquarters of the Mughals.

Today, Aligarh is identified not so much as a manufacturing centre but with Aligarh Muslim University. That story is relatively recent, a century and a half old. This was also a period when Aligarh became a site for contrasting ideological expressions.

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The rebellion of 1857 was a huge psychological setback for the Muslim elite of North India. It initiated a great social churning among them. The Aligarh movement was a product of this churning. Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, a resident of Delhi, decided to set up a new educational institution in Aligarh — Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College. MAO, as the name suggests, was an attempt to create a new partnership between the Muslim elite and the British.

In a few decades, MAO developed into a full-fledged Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The AMU phase imparted very different identities to the city. It was simultaneously a site for social reform, pro-British loyalism, religious separatism and an incipient nationalism.

Sir Syed has arguably been the greatest social reformer among Indian Muslims. The Aligarh movement, under his leadership, created avenues where Muslims could take to English and modern scientific knowledge without any fear of the dilution of their Muslim identity. Strangely, the reformist impulse of the Aligarh movement also took the Muslim elite into a loyalist pro-British direction.

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While Deoband, the other important Muslim centre in the north, was fiercely anti-imperialist, the Aligarh movement reached out to the British and maintained a safe distance from the forces of Indian nationalism.

The combination of modernism and reform mutated in the 20th century into communalism and later, in the late 1930s and 1940s, into formal separatism. It was in Aligarh that Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the leader of Muslim League, formally declared that Indian Muslims were not a minority but a nation and therefore entitled to their own separate sovereign representative state.

Even though the formal resolution for Pakistan was passed at Lahore, it was Aligarh that was designated by Jinnah as “the arsenal of Muslim India” as early as in 1938.

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Interestingly, it was also in Aligarh that anti-imperialist nationalism took root among the Muslim elite. When Mahatma Gandhi visited Aligarh during the course of the Khilafat Movement in 1921-22, some students and teachers stepped out of the pro-British frame and joined Gandhi and Mohammad Ali in the anti-imperialist cause. This resulted in the formation of a new university in Aligarh — Jamia Millia Islamia — as a nationalist alternative to the loyalist AMU.

When Pakistan was created in 1947, both the energies and resources of AMU dried up as a large number of teachers and students migrated to Pakistan. The university faced the prospect of closure. However, leaders like Pt Nehru, Maulana Azad and Rajendra Prasad visited the university and ensured the necessary financial assistance. In 1951, it was formally taken over by the government.

With such a rich and varied heritage, it is no surprise that a book on Aligarh’s history should simultaneously be a book on the political and ideological choices confronting Indian Muslims. This really is the central theme of the book by Atif Syed.

— The reviewer is a visiting faculty at BML Munjal University, Gurugram