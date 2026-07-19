‘August 17’ by S Hareesh: Line drawn in blood

The writer is not a historian, says the spy who narrates ‘August 17’, the story of a fictional country. A mere paragraph before this muddy declaration, the novel opens like a history lesson. Time is marked by a certain year in the Malayalam calendar. The event at hand is the independence of the great nation of Thiruvithamkoor, which has refused to be a part of India after the British rulers’ departure. The Maharaja hoists his holy flag in the sweet breeze of Onam, showering soft petals over freshly minted citizens. A new country is born, and soon enough finds itself caught in the bloody strife that often belongs to nations.

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If this is not a history and is yet teeming with the same riddles — rebellion, propaganda, nation, and prison — how is the book to be read? Is it historical fiction, speculative fiction, or simply an allegory? The narrator answers many times over: “consider this the history of our country as witnessed by me alone”, or “an autobiography”, or “the biographies of several people I have met”, and finally “a story”. In this gentle progression lies a world of divergence, erasure, and imagination that flutters at the heart of all histories we write and believe. Inventing a past parallel to the one we know, ‘August 17’ attempts to remind us that history is a story the powerful like to tell about the world.

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As the monarchs, nationalists, communists, and military fight for power, many people we know dearly from our own histories come to the novel in different forms. Real-life historical events unfold in this fictional setting, where the fight for power ravages the nation’s people, rendering the autonomy of Thiruvithamkoor irrelevant. Being a nation of any kind doesn’t save the people from the violence of being ruled. Many of these reincarnations from known history do not function as redundant backgrounds to establish the realism of the story. They function as active interventions, providing new ways of looking at borders, nations, and politics.

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Hareesh is strongest in his autopsy of movements and understanding of power, but dwindles at times when he experiments with form. The list of dates, events, people fails to work, contrary to the autobiographical narratives of the spy, which are full of flavour. Given how specific the novel is in terms of context, it is carried brilliantly in translation. It displays a deep understanding of the host of characters and events being referenced, but more than the historical details, Kalathil reads the pulse of the narrative, recreating its urgency and danger. The narrator’s commonplace brutality is also translated with great effect.

One of the most potent reinventions here is the haunting presence of writer and freedom fighter Basheer. While Basheer is the most widely read Malayalam writer (and, I dare say, revolutionary) of all times, he acquires epic proportions in the imagination of Avarachan, the novel’s narrator. In the plot of the novel, Basheer does everything a revolutionary trapped in a totalitarian state might do, even things that real Basheer stayed far from. He eventually disappears without a trace, leaving Avacharan deeply troubled.

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While Basheer the person is already far from the character, there comes a point when even Basheer the character is no longer in sight. At this turning point, his shadow and his myth become larger than life. He becomes a symbol of storytelling. He is truth himself, and looking for him is the act of searching for reality. Avarachan thinks of Basheer’s madness as he writes away in gloomy solitude, caught in the pangs of great urgency to correct the history of his failing nation. Even the sympathiser of the state has gone mad, unable to distinguish between the real and the fabricated.

In the final lines of the novel, as armoured military vehicles of the neighbouring nation rush towards Avacharan, he realises his own nothingness. He was a spy without a shadow, trained to distrust, and eventually left unremembered. He has lost touch with the world, so much so that he could not narrate his own life to himself. We finally know what this mythical Basheer did all along: “Oh Basheer, you trapped me inside a story. Listening to the stories you did not write, imagining the stories you might have created, I pursued you. All I am is a shadowless man who followed you like a shadow. What is my real name? What is my country?”

In the end, all that is left is a line drawn in blood.

— The reviewer is a poet and translator