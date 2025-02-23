The decapitation of a young photojournalist, Tanya Singh, during the Hornbill Festival shakes the quiet town of Kohima. Inspector John Angami, a seasoned but disillusioned officer, sets out on a dangerous chase. The investigation takes him into the tumultuous lives of the victim, five potential suspects, and the supernatural warriors of justice. With national and international pressure mounting, the investigation blows the lid off political maleficence, personal tragedies and a humanitarian crisis that triggers a chain of events.

This is the memoir of the man behind Medimix, “the largest selling Ayurvedic soap in the world”. Medimix was started by Dr VP Sidhan, uncle of author Dr AV Anoop. The latter turned it into a global brand. Filled with anecdotes, Dr Anoop, managing director of the AVA Group of Companies, narrates his journey of the many upheavals, chance encounters and the actions he has taken as a prolific business leader, activist, philanthropist and filmmaker.

Packed with colourful idioms and quirky anecdotes, ‘Around Varanasi in Assi Days’ by Raja Venkateswara chronicles adventures at the Banaras Institute of Technology. Set in the early 1990s, this fun-filled novel presents a reasonably realistic portrayal of life in an engineering school. Varanasi and Calcutta, where the story unfolds, are not mere cities but characters. Above all, it is a story of transformation from a bundle of nerves to a confident young man.