The stories of Rama and Hanuman have been told thousands of times. However, aimed at a new readership, ‘Hanuman The Hero’ and ‘Rama The King’ by Dhan Gopal Mukherji, who was one of the finest children’s writers from India in the 20th century, bring alive the iconic mythological characters in all their glory.

This debut novel by Arunima Tenzin Tara is set in Lutyens’ Delhi. Naina is used to following her father’s orders, it’s how her mother has raised her. So when he calls on her to wipe blood off a dead body, Naina obliges; after all, she has been doing this for nearly 30 years. But this time, the body is not that of a stranger. It’s her mother. Forced to reckon with her complicity, Naina must navigate her family’s history.

Advertisement

Rhys is paying what is his final visit to his dying mother when he discovers a dog under her hospital bed. When nobody comes to claim it, Rhys gets the perfect opportunity to prove he’s a good owner. He eventually has to move to London to live with his estranged dad who hates dogs and Rhys is forced to keep Worthington a secret, but can he?