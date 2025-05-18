DT
Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:59 AM May 18, 2025 IST
Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China by Yuan Yang. Bloomsbury. Pages 286. Rs 599
Author Yuan Yang, the first Chinese-born British MP, was born in 1990, a year after the Tiananmen Square massacre of students and protesters. This book tells the coming-of-age stories of four millennial women who were born during the same time. Through their challenges, she tells the story of the way China’s economy and society have been reconfigured over the last three decades.

Age of Mondays by Lopa Ghosh. HarperCollins. Pages 313. Rs 499

In this story of star-crossed friendships and childhood in a terrifying era, 10-year-old Narois wakes up to find that her parents’ marriage having fallen apart, her mother is preparing to go to a mysterious place. Narois creeps away into the dark Jahanpanah forest to escape. It is a world on the brink, where betrayal can be love in disguise.

Brainwashed By Your Gut by Manjari Chandra. Rupa. Pages 232. Rs 295

Blending evidence-based research with practical advice and compelling real-life case studies, this book provides actionable strategies to harness the power of food as medicine. Whether you’re looking to enhance focus, improve your mood, or manage stress, it promises to guide you in making informed dietary choices.

