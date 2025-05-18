Author Yuan Yang, the first Chinese-born British MP, was born in 1990, a year after the Tiananmen Square massacre of students and protesters. This book tells the coming-of-age stories of four millennial women who were born during the same time. Through their challenges, she tells the story of the way China’s economy and society have been reconfigured over the last three decades.

Advertisement

In this story of star-crossed friendships and childhood in a terrifying era, 10-year-old Narois wakes up to find that her parents’ marriage having fallen apart, her mother is preparing to go to a mysterious place. Narois creeps away into the dark Jahanpanah forest to escape. It is a world on the brink, where betrayal can be love in disguise.

Blending evidence-based research with practical advice and compelling real-life case studies, this book provides actionable strategies to harness the power of food as medicine. Whether you’re looking to enhance focus, improve your mood, or manage stress, it promises to guide you in making informed dietary choices.