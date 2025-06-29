‘Reimagining India’s Economy’ is a story of the evolution of the economy after 1947. Arun Maira, former member of the Planning Commission, provides ideas for leaders of change. It is a book that provokes reflection and learning; with some poetry, philosophy, and common sense to guide public policy rather than statistics, data analysis and AI. Maira’s book hypothesises that an emphasis on job creation rather than growth in GDP is the solution to having a more equitable society.

Drawing on Hindu and Greek mythology, Biblical parables, and the modern mythologies of Woody Allen and soap operas, Wendy Doniger encourages us to feel anew the force of myth and tradition in our lives. She raises critical questions about how myths are interpreted and adapted, and the ways in which different cultures make use of central texts and traditions. She proposes that myths are evolving narratives, and that by entering into other cultures’ stories, we may rediscover our own.

As Inayat looks at the iron gates of St Mary’s for the final time, she feels a sense of displacement and loneliness wash over her. Standing on the other side, Pema wishes she could do everything to take it all back to find the friend she had desperately wanted in Inayat again, even if it meant having Nidra be a part of them. And as for Nidra… she was out even before she left. Set in the midst of a rioting Darjeeling, the novel propels the three into each other’s stories, towards friendship, love.