It is not good, writes Gulzar, to read another person’s personal diary. But Amitava Kumar’s ‘The Blue Book’, he adds, makes the experience so intimate that one doesn’t feel guilty, ‘you feel like it is your own’. Drawing as a way of keeping a diary, writing down thoughts in a journal were resources that the acclaimed author had been using even before the pandemic. The task gained urgency just when he felt most isolated and afraid. A sublime pleasure, the book is his artistic response to the present world, a panoramic portrait of the experience, both individual and collective, of the pandemic.
IN ‘Escaping the Land’, poet-novelist Mamang Dai takes the reader on an unforgettable journey from the land of Kojum-Koja, a sacred place beyond time, to the formation of the modern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Combining history, myth and contemporary politics, it is a saga of a beautiful but sometimes turbulent land and its people by Dai, who received the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017 for the novel ‘The Black Hill’. Lyrical and epic in scale, ‘Escaping the Land’ is the story of a people and a place that is, like the best novels, the story of all humanity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...