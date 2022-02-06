It is not good, writes Gulzar, to read another person’s personal diary. But Amitava Kumar’s ‘The Blue Book’, he adds, makes the experience so intimate that one doesn’t feel guilty, ‘you feel like it is your own’. Drawing as a way of keeping a diary, writing down thoughts in a journal were resources that the acclaimed author had been using even before the pandemic. The task gained urgency just when he felt most isolated and afraid. A sublime pleasure, the book is his artistic response to the present world, a panoramic portrait of the experience, both individual and collective, of the pandemic.

IN ‘Escaping the Land’, poet-novelist Mamang Dai takes the reader on an unforgettable journey from the land of Kojum-Koja, a sacred place beyond time, to the formation of the modern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Combining history, myth and contemporary politics, it is a saga of a beautiful but sometimes turbulent land and its people by Dai, who received the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017 for the novel ‘The Black Hill’. Lyrical and epic in scale, ‘Escaping the Land’ is the story of a people and a place that is, like the best novels, the story of all humanity.

Escaping the Land by Mamang Dai. Speaking Tiger. Pages 312. Rs599