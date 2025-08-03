Advertisement
‘The Dead Know Nothing’ is ripe with the energy of everyday life and deeply perceptive of its social tensions. Disgraced after failing the seminary exams, Thankachan has returned to his old life, but soon, strange events begin to unfold.
In this interpretation of the ‘Gita’, the writer clubs together verses that have a common theme or concept and goes on to explain the instructions that the book offers on how to handle these situations.
