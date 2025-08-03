DT
Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week
Tribune News Service
Aug 03, 2025
The Dead Know Nothing by Ram Kishore. Penguin Random House. Pages 247. Rs 399
‘The Dead Know Nothing’ is ripe with the energy of everyday life and deeply perceptive of its social tensions. Disgraced after failing the seminary exams, Thankachan has returned to his old life, but soon, strange events begin to unfold.

Life is a Battlefield by Priya Arora. Penguin Random House. Pages 294. Rs 399

In this interpretation of the ‘Gita’, the writer clubs together verses that have a common theme or concept and goes on to explain the instructions that the book offers on how to handle these situations.

