When American ornithologist Guy Fletcher saw half-a-dozen vultures circling over a broad expanse of acacia forest, he didn’t realise it wasn’t an animal that they were feasting on, but a human being. The incident was to change his life drastically. CIA recruitment sends him straight into the heart of a secret war raging in the Himalayas. Set against the backdrop of the Sino-Indian war of 1962, ‘Birdwatching’ is a gripping mystery by Stephen Alter, the author of more than 15 books of fiction and non-fiction and founding director of the Mussoorie Writers Mountain Festival.
From Nazim Hikmet to Pablo Neruda and Telugu poet Varavara Rao, poetry has been a constant companion in prison. GN Saibaba’s poetry volume, ‘Why Do You Fear My Way So Much’, is about his hopes, dreams, memories, for self, his students, society, nation, and for his wife Vasantha, his friend of 30 years. Accused of waging a war against the nation, this wheelchair-bound professor of English and a human rights activist has been in solitary confinement, ‘denied the medical care he needs’. The anthology also contains letters to and by him.
As a young boy, Krishan Kumar made the long journey from Pakistan to India during the most savage disruption in the history of the subcontinent. The journey in itself is never the end, it wasn’t so in his case too. How he resettled and rebuilt life forms the crux of his memoir, ‘Refugee Entrepreneur’ and narrates the tale of his many forays, the challenges, setbacks and successes. He went on to become a serial entrepreneur and co-founded Mohan Fibre Products Limited, Asia’s largest paper moulding factory. An inspirational read.
