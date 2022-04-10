Temsula Ao’s stories are inevitably centred around her own people, the Nagas. Her latest anthology, ‘The Tombstone In My Garden’, also brings together five poignant stories from Nagaland, where Ao holds up a mirror to the lives of everyday people. A Bihari coolie at the railway station has been hiding a dark secret; a rare lily refuses to bloom because she was moved from her usual position; the matriarch Lily Anne is subjected to racial slurs by her own mother on account of her mixed parentage — the stories portray the Padma Shri awardee’s deep understanding not just of the human condition, but that of all life.

Why They Killed Gandhi by Ashok Kumar Pandey. Speaking Tiger. Pages 253. Rs499

The hatred spewed against the likes of Gandhi, Nehru and other makers of modern India is striking. In the age of post-truth, writer Ashok Kumar Pandey attempts to put together facts against the tirade of misinformation corrupting the minds of young Indians and thus, the national life. The author goes into the genesis of this attack in pre-Independence India and tries to bring about how Mahatma Gandhi’s killing was a cold-blooded conspiracy, largely hidden from public scrutiny. Translated by Pandey himself from the Hindi original, the book offers a defence of the Mahatma and his politics.