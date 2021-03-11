This is a book of our times and for our times — a cautionary tale of how we have systematically exploited nature. Recounted as a dream, ‘The Living Mountain’ by Amitav Ghosh is a fable about Mahaparbat; the indigenous valley dwellers who live and prosper in its shelter; the assault on the mountain for commercial benefit, and the disaster that unfolds as a result. Though thin, the book by the internationally acclaimed author will resonate with readers of all ages.
Asensitive exploration of motherhood in contemporary times, ‘Gumshoe Mania’ by Manju Jaidka is a page-turner. Swiftly moving through cities and sites from Panjab University and IIAS-Shimla to Tokyo and Honolulu, the novel criss-crosses the twilight zone of memories and desires. About a woman with the unfulfilled ambition of becoming a gumshoe, or a sleuth, the engaging read delves into human psychology yet retains the freshness and vivacity of an adventure novel.
In ‘Five Seats of Power’, Raghu Ananthanarayanan uses insights from the Yoga Shastra and the Mahabharata to offer principles and practices to enable behavioural transformation — that, in turn, will ignite natural genius. In other words, discovering the best you can be. Each of the Pandavas is presented as an archetype of a particular kind of power. The book includes interviews with visionary business leaders that exemplify the lessons gathered from analysing the heroes of the Mahabharata.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala