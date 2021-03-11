This is a book of our times and for our times — a cautionary tale of how we have systematically exploited nature. Recounted as a dream, ‘The Living Mountain’ by Amitav Ghosh is a fable about Mahaparbat; the indigenous valley dwellers who live and prosper in its shelter; the assault on the mountain for commercial benefit, and the disaster that unfolds as a result. Though thin, the book by the internationally acclaimed author will resonate with readers of all ages.

Gumshoe Mania By Manju Jaidka. Vishwakarma Publications. Pages 193. Rs 250

Asensitive exploration of motherhood in contemporary times, ‘Gumshoe Mania’ by Manju Jaidka is a page-turner. Swiftly moving through cities and sites from Panjab University and IIAS-Shimla to Tokyo and Honolulu, the novel criss-crosses the twilight zone of memories and desires. About a woman with the unfulfilled ambition of becoming a gumshoe, or a sleuth, the engaging read delves into human psychology yet retains the freshness and vivacity of an adventure novel.

Five Seats of Power By Raghu Ananthanarayanan. HarperCollins. Pages 296. Rs 399

In ‘Five Seats of Power’, Raghu Ananthanarayanan uses insights from the Yoga Shastra and the Mahabharata to offer principles and practices to enable behavioural transformation — that, in turn, will ignite natural genius. In other words, discovering the best you can be. Each of the Pandavas is presented as an archetype of a particular kind of power. The book includes interviews with visionary business leaders that exemplify the lessons gathered from analysing the heroes of the Mahabharata.