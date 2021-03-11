Backflap

Backflap

An American Girl in India: Letters and Recollections 1963–64 by Wendy Doniger. HarperCollins. Pages 256. Rs 699

Clearing her office post-retirement, Wendy Doniger chanced upon a letter written by her to her parents from India. She had been here for just about four months as a student of Sanskrit and Bangla and was sharing her impressions of the country that had so much to offer. Doniger is today a renowned Indologist and author of several books on Hinduism and the letters she wrote back to her parents during her year-long stay at Calcutta then have been compiled into a book. These letters constitute a peculiar lens through which one could view Doniger’s impressions of India at the time, as explored during her travels to the north and south, giving a peek into the sensitive and sharp-eyed young scholar too.

Caption

Widow — a term that’s used to describe little old ladies in white. A term that is meant to signify the end of concern with any worldliness. But there are some who refuse to conform to the rules, the popular notions of what makes a woman complete. These women, protagonists of Aruna Nambiar’s ‘The Weird Women’s Club’, have little in common with each other, except their inability to be pigeonholed into conventional roles. Will her protagonists Hema, Avanti and Jeroo, struggling to put their lives back on track, find camaraderie in each other? Will they find a second lease of life and love? Former banker and now a writer and editor based in Bengaluru, Nambiar’s storytelling is funny, warm and uplifting at the same time.

Chronicles of the Lost

Daughters

by Debarati Mukhopadhyay. Translated by Arunava Sinha.

HarperCollins.

Pages 326. Rs 499

 

This was a time when Dr Kadambini Devi was struggling for women rights and thousands were being enslaved into indentured labour and sent to South America. Set in those vibrant times in the late 19th century, Debarati Mukhopadhyay’s Bengali novel ‘Narach’ brings together a lively cast of characters to tell a saga of courage and betrayal, about love lost and found. Translated into English by Arunava Sinha, the novel brings to life the travails of Bhubonmoni, a young widow, who must leave her village along with her brother and his family. Ensnared by a wily entrepreneur, they end up in an overcrowded depot near a port, soon to be packed into a ship. The beautifully woven novel brings together the glory and the decadence of colonial times.

Startup Compass: How Iconic Entrepreneurs Got It Right

by Ujwal Kalra, Shobhit Shubhankar.

HarperCollins.

Pages 277. Rs 499

India is a land brimming with endless possibilities and ‘Startup Compass’ offers advice on starting and growing a company amid these exciting times. It brings insight shared at a lecture series in IIM-Ahmedabad and over extensive interviews by 15 iconic Indian entrepreneurs, including Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Naukri), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Sachin Bansal (Flipkart), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Kunal Shah (CRED), Sahil Barua (Delhivery) and Raghunandan G (TaxiForSure), among others. The book is divided into 10 chapters, each covering a different stage in a startup’s journey — from the idea to putting together the team, the product, to raising money and building a behemoth. Through stories of grit and ambition, the authors aim to inspire those looking to begin.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Kuldeep Bishnoi chides Congress for tolerating perpetual indiscipline and acting selectively after party expels him from all positions

2
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

3
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

4
Nation

Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest

5
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

6
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

7
Amritsar

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

8
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

9
Nation

BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena

10
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Thaw in ties with Kabul, flights from next week

Thaw in ties with Kabul, flights from next week

Taliban allow peace negotiator to return from India exile

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Invalid vote: Focus on Congress agent, he stays mum

BJP’s Panwar, Ind Kartikeya grab RS seatsZ

BJP's Panwar, Ind Kartikeya grab Rajya Sabha seats

One invalid vote costs Cong dear | 88 valid votes polled

A piece of marvel: President on Atal Tunnel

A piece of marvel: President on Atal Tunnel

Now, panchayat land sale by Tript under scanner

Now, panchayat land sale by Tript under scanner

Dhaliwal claims Rs 28 cr loss to govt exchequer | Nod given ...

Cities

View All

In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of ~1 crore at gunpoint

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Mohali: Woman's chain snatched, suffers serious injuries

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Patiala MC collects ~4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala MC collects Rs 4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni inspects Chhoti, Badi Nadi rejuvenation project

PRTC to start bus service from Patiala to New Delhi airport from June 15

CJM meets bank managers, discusses upcoming lok adalat