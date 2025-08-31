Muslim women in India have been victims of societal prejudice, cultural marginalisation, political-economic alienation. In the political arena, too, they have remained far more invisible, historically, than women from other communities. Through the lives of some trailblazing parliamentarians, this book uncovers the battles they fought, not only to win elections but also to challenge a political system designed to keep them out.

An exploration of motherhood, this book is rooted in cultural wisdom, Montessori principles and spiritual insights. Drawing from the values instilled in her by her family, the author shares how long-held traditions, mindful parenting and holistic practices shape the experience of raising a child. The book traces her journey from observing motherhood to experiencing its transformative power first-hand. It aims to be a guiding light for mothers seeking to raise their children with consciousness, love and purpose.

While the Dravidian socio-cultural movement and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, or DMK, have been widely studied, the interplay between the two has been largely neglected. This book highlights the challenges of navigating ideological commitments within the constraints of political pragmatism. The author explains how iterations on the initial ideology and political offering can reinvigorate such movements, keeping their politics agile, and importantly, incentivising inclusive policymaking.