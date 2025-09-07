DT
Home / Book Reviews / Backflap

Backflap

What’s on the shelves this week
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:07 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Unsilenced by Seema Azad. Translated by Shailza Sharma. Speaking Tiger. Pages 328. Rs 599
Arrested under the draconian UAPA, Seema Azad spent two and a half years of incarceration. In this memoir, she pries open India’s carceral labyrinth: insect-ridden food, dilapidated barracks, deep-rooted caste and gender hierarchies, and the ceaseless indignities of a system built on bribes and exploitation. The book is a personal, political and lyrical testament to courage and the stubborn power of the written word. Translated from the Hindi original, ‘Zindan Nama’, this is an eye-opening account of conviction and compassion in the face of injustice.

Song of the Clay Pot by Sumana Chandrashekar. Speaking Tiger. Pages 238. Rs 599

This story of a ghatam artiste is also the story of the instrument itself, the clay pot that creates magic with its sound. The author describes her love affair with the ghatam from the time when it called to her in her dreams, leading her to Sukanya Ramgopal, contemporary India’s first woman ghatam player, and to Sukanya’s guru, Vikku Vinayakram. She talks eloquently about the hierarchies amongst instruments.

Tales of Anguish and Assertion by Kanchan Mehta. Writers Choice. Pages 150. Rs 495

This book is a collection of short stories by Punjabi writer Harjinder Paul, who goes by the name of Jinder. These stories narrate the agonies of the marginalised and explore the inner worlds of the deprived against the backdrop of their experience of alienation, fear, failure, uncertainty, exploitation and injustice, caught in the contemporary times marked by estrangement, insecurity and violence. Filial, marital and extramarital ties are central to Jinder’s art of exposing the complicated present-day human relationships.

